City Council approved uses for Ludington’s last remaining stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act at its meeting Monday.
Councilors allocated $125,968 to cover:
- a proposed deer cull that has not yet been approved,
- new safety equipment for city workers,
- an up-to-date survey of the city’s housing needs, and
- expenses already incurred from relocating playground equipment.
The $52,500 set aside for a deer cull is a “placeholder,” according to City Manager Mitch Foster.
“We’ll hold those dollars aside, because that’s essentially for a three-year contract,” he said, then the money will be there if councilors opt for a cull “in the next couple of months.”
A petition calling for a deer cull program recently garnered 83 resident signatures. Councilor Ted May said the cull is “likely going to happen,” but not until January.
“We’re not under the gun here to get anything done, but there’s a lot of conditions people aren’t aware of, such as where you can actually shoot the deer, what do you do with the meat,” he said. “It’s all being worked on.”
Councilor Kathy Winczewski questioned the appropriateness of spending pandemic-related stimulus on a deer cull, adding that she doubted the cull would accomplish much. However, she did vote in favor of the allocation.
On the other hand, $33,468 for playground equipment relocation represents money already spent.
Equipment was recently moved from the defunct Franklin and Lakeview elementary schools and split between Cartier Park and the park by American Legion Post No. 76.
Monday’s action simply reimbursed the contractor for removal, inspection, reinstallation and some replaced equipment, Foster said.
Another $20,000 from ARPA is to be Ludington’s contribution to what Foster called a “county-wide housing market study.”
The study would “take a look at where we’re at from a housing needs standpoint, what types of units are needed, where we could put them,” he said.
A consulting firm prepared a similar study for the county in 2015, and more recent data is now needed, he said.
As for the new safety equipment, it’s $20,000 for things like hardhats and defibrillators at various city facilities, he said.
The city last year was awarded $848,563 from ARPA, which was aimed at pandemic-related relief.
Previously, the city allocated $400,000 to the water fund, which was running a deficit, in this year’s budget.
A further $331,000 was assigned to cover nine other projects, including money to repair Stearns Park bathrooms, paying off delinquent water bills and buying a new phone system for the municipal building.
Though all the ARPA funds have now been allocated, this may not be the last time we hear about them.
Foster said more discussion about what to do with ARPA funds could arise if the deer cull isn’t ultimately approved or if projects come in under-budget, which he said will likely be “a common occurrence.”
Also on Monday
In other business, the council also:
- approved a 15-year inter-fund loan to cover a $400,000 shortfall to replace Cartier Park bathhouses;
- recognized the city’s Silver Award from the 2021 Michigan Green Communities Challenge;
- held the first presentation of an ordinance to contract with consulting firm McKenna to help create a unified development ordinance;
- appointed City Clerk Deb Luskin as officer delegate and Assistant to the City Manager Jackie Steckel as the alternate to attend the Municipal Employees Retirement System annual meeting; and
- appointed Jeanne Oakes and Kim Ambrose to the Downtown Development Authority.