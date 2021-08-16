Ludington was among 26 Michigan communities to win a tree-planting grant from the DTE Energy Foundation this month. The city was awarded $4,000, the maximum amount.
The funds will likely be used to plant trees next spring, said Sharon Bradley-Johnson, chair of the tree advisory board. The city applies for the grant, and another from Consumers Energy, every year, Bradley-Johnson said.
“(The grant) certainly makes it possible for us to plant a good number of trees each year for the city,” she said. “Without the grant, we would not be able to plant that many trees each year.”
The city plants between 40 and 70 trees each year with funds from the city budget, grants and contributions from residents, Bradley-Johnson said.
Fifty-nine trees were planted last year in residents’ right-of-ways, parks and along a commercial section of James Street, according to Bradley-Johnson.
She said the following trees were among those planted:
- Black gum, noted for its red and purple hues.
- Triumph elm, suitable for city streets due to its ‘V’ shape.
- Adirondack crab, whose berries are attractive to birds.
- Redbud, several of which are planted in the entry to Waterfront Park.
- Kentucky coffee tree, a “very hardy” tree with “lacy” green leaves.
- Heritage river birch, a “very Michigan” tree that is among the least problematic.
The board will work to replace some of the trees downed in last Tuesday’s storm during the planting next spring, she said.
Winners of the Consumers grant are expected to be announced within the next month. Trees planted with the grant must be planted by Nov. 5.