A group of more than 30 people met in Rotary Park on Monday evening for a solidarity march in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Another protest took place the evening before in the same location, which the Daily News was told included more than 50 people.
Sophia Bailey and Anna Persson, of Pentwater, attended both demonstrations.
“We stood together last night until 8:30 p.m.,” Bailey said. “I wanted to show that we are in solidarity with the black community.”
Protests have sprung up across the country after Floyd’s death a week ago. According to reports, Floyd was handcuffed and laying on a street in Minneapolis. A Minneapolis police officer is alleged to have pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck causing Floyd’s death.
Deb Del Zoppo, a resident of Ludington, missed the gathering on Sunday evening and decided to have another one.
“Some people woke up this morning and realized they missed the one last night. This was very spontaneous. It was a good turn out for making a post at 2 p.m. I said, ‘I’m going to be at Rotary Park if anyone wants to join,’” she explained.
