An active shooter presentation, “Civilian Response to Active Shooter,” took place at Peterson Auditorium on Monday, with FBI Special Agent Jonathan Brand from the Detroit division, where he has worked for the last 23 years.
“This event is for the public. It’s similar to what schools do for ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate),” Brand said.
For the last 10 years, Brand has been with the counter-terrorism squads, working mostly in domestic terrorism, like bomb threats and some international terrorism.
“In the last year-and-a-half, my squad handled threat-to-life, which is basically any threat the bureau received, in which someone was threatening someone else’s life,” Brand said.
“This is an important message the FBI wants to get out to the general public so you guys have an idea what to be concerned with, what to do in the unfortunate event you are in an active shooting or what to tell others to do,” Brand said.
Brand’s presentation focused on prevention through identification of a potential shooter and what to do when a shooting occurs.
