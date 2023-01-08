Many people do not know that many of the so-called “weeds” that grow in Michigan are actually native plants that help out the local environments.
AFFEW (A Few Friends for the Environment of the World) hosted the class, Home Gardening Restoration on a Shoestring at the Lakeshore Resource Network on Saturday. Sarah Pregitzer from the Newaygo Invasive Plant Project and West Michigan Great Lakes Stewardship Initiative presented the class that educated participants about methods of propagating and planting natives, native seed collection and storage, site preparation, winter sowing and making seedballs.
“Pretty much life depends on plants to convert solar energy to food,” Pregitzer said. “Plants are the massive ‘bottom tier’ of the energy pyramid. Insects evolved with plants. Herbivores, mainly insects, are tightly evolved to prefer specific plants. It’s amazing how picky many insects and even higher life forms are when they eat. A particular insect not just prefers, but requires specific plants to survive. Without those specific plants, it will not survive.”
AFFEW president Julia Chambers agrees stating, “They use less water, they don’t need fertilizer and they’re drought resistant and offer flood control. Native plants are so important.”
Class participants got a hands-on lesson about turning their different residential landscapes into pollinator gardens, rain gardens and meadow areas to help support the environment, while embracing the native plants of the area.
Chambers stated that there is a large variety of native plants in and around Mason County that work very well for these sustainable, native gardens, but she also stated that in many cases, there are also invasive plants growing in similar areas that should be killed instead of embraced.
“Invasives take over the natives, sometimes changing the soil makeup so nothing else can grow there,” she said. “The invasive garlic mustard changes soil, oriental bittersweet vines climb up the trees and strangle them, Japanese knotweed will break up cement. There are many non-native plants around, but they are not invasive, however, researchers claim that we need 70 percent of our landscape to be native in order to support native birds.”
Chambers stated that this workshop and others like it are very important, not only to teach people how to grow and manage native plants, but also to remind them that without native plants, our environment would not be able to survive.
“Native plants have been here, occurring naturally where they evolved,” she said. “They’ve evolved along with the insects, caterpillars, butterflies and birds. They depend on each other. The insects that native birds eat live on native plants. Ex-monarch butterflies need native milkweed plants as the caterpillars eat only those leaves. You might see the butterflies around butterfly bushes, but again, the eggs, caterpillars can’t thrive on those.
“Native plants don’t need fertilization as they thrive in native soil. They have longer roots and can either withstand drought or soak up water (flooding) to stabilize banks. They clean water through rain gardens. Some people like cultivars (plants breed with natives), but most native insects and birds can’t thrive on those. One example is red echinacea, birds are not attracted to the color.”
In an effort to get rid of invasive plants locally, Chamber stated that AFFEW, Mason-Lake Conservation District, North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) and the City of Ludington have been removing invasives in Cartier Park and replacing them with natives.
“Native means it’s been here since before European invasion,” Pregitzer said. “Exotic or non-native means it comes from a foreign land or different ecosystem, for example, native in Louisiana is not necessarily native in Michigan. Invasive is the label when it’s non-native. It causes or is likely to cause harm ecologically, economically or harm to human health and safety.”
Pregitzer and Chambers hope that the participants of the class take home the information they learned and put it into practice in their own landscapes.
“As humans change our planet in so many ways, abundant native plants have been replaced by plants preferred by us,” Pregitzer said. “Unfortunately that has created food deserts for wildlife, beginning with insects. If we value our native North American wildlife, in all its varied forms and we want to preserve and protect it, the best thing we can do is to feed it.
“Instead of planting horticultural exotics, if we fill our yards and private lands with robust natives, we not only nurture native insects, but the birds, amphibians, reptiles and mammals that depend on them. Without native plants, the whole native ecosystem weakens and declines.”
For more information about starting a native landscape or to pre-order native plants, contact Julie Chambers and AFFEW at www.affew.org. AFFEW will be holding its annual native plant sale on June 10 in Ludington.