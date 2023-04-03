A Few Friends for the Environment and the World is hosting a free class titled All About Natives at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Network.
AFFEW president Julia Chambers stated that if anyone is looking to introduce native plants into their landscape, the class will be very helpful. Space is limited and people can sign up by emailing AFFEW at sarab@affew.org.
“Cheryl Gross, President of Plant It Wild, will give information about the benefits of ecological gardening with native plants and how best to incorporate them into your landscape based on your growing conditions,” Chambers said. “Also, a few ‘experts’ will be on hand afterwards to answer questions.”
Plant it Wild is a small, independent non-profit in Benzie and Manistee counties founded over 20 years ago. They offer educational programs annually between May and September and host several field trips.
“Their mission is to promote the appreciation and protection of native plant communities in our region,” Chambers said. “Native plants are the indigenous terrestrial and aquatic species that have evolved and occur naturally in a particular region, ecosystem and habitat. Species native to North America are generally recognized as those occurring on the continent prior to European settlement.”
Native plants can easily be added to a landscape because they don’t require a lot of upkeep or attention.
“They provide nectar, fruit, nuts; food to the birds, butterflies, bats, bees and other insects,” Chambers said. “Once established, you don’t need to water them as they are adapted for our climate. They don’t need fertilizer. They help with erosion and flooding (deep roots absorb extra water, deep roots keep ground secure), can clean water as rain gardens, clean the runoff of parking lots, etc.
“Most birds can’t eat the insects that live on non-native trees. They need the native insects. The birds have not evolved with the non-native plants and insects. Butterfly bush will attract butterflies, but the bush can’t host the caterpillars, so it is not a complete plant so to speak. Butterfly weed and milkweed, which are native, can provide all that they need.”
Chambers stated that native plants can thrive in a variety of landscapes including sun, shade, wet or dry. Some of the most common native plants that can grow in Mason County are butterfly weed (not bush), purple coneflower, goldenrod, black eyed susans and different grasses including blue stem, Indian, bottlebrush and ostrich ferns.
“To prep, look at the area you want to plant in, what kind of soil, moisture, sun/part sun, shade, what is growing there now,” Chambers said. “Rope off and dig up the area you want. Write out what you want (with) a map or plan.”
Chambers suggests that people start out small, with native plant plugs, gallons or garden flats.
Along with classes, AFFEW will also be hosting its annual Earth Day event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 at the United Methodist Church in Ludington. It also is holding a native plant sale through its website www.affew.org. The sale was held at Rotary Park, but now it is completely done through the organization’s website.
“We do the sale to introduce more native plants into the area,” AFFEW member Sara Bolan said. “Without these plants, there’s nothing feeding the insects and birds. It’s so important because insects are feeding on them even during the winter.”
Online orders can be made until April 22 and plants will be available for pick up on June 10 at the U Dig It Community Garden, located behind the United Methodist Church. Anyone looking for something more specific or if they have questions, Bolan can be contacted at 815-592-9032 or through the comment section at the bottom of the sale site.
“We have 80 species of wildflowers, varieties of grass, sedge and shrubs available,” Bolan said. “We also have garden flats and each comes with 38 native plant plugs and a design plan for a 4-foot by 10-foot garden. There are a ton of things available.”