Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.