The 1963 classes of Ludington High School and St. Simon High School held a combined sixty-year reunion, Friday, Aug. 18 at the Suttons Landing Park pavilion in Pere Marquette Township and the township hall. On Friday, a pizza party buffet, salad and a Ludington sesquicentennial decorated graduation cake were enjoyed by 47 guests. On Saturday, Aug. 19, the classes gathered again at the PM Township Hall. Sixty people attended including out-of-state guests from Vermont, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kansas. A social hour with appetizers was enjoyed. Master of Ceremonies, Gary Iteen, introduced Deacon Daniel Schneider. Schneider lead the singing of “Amazing Grace,” did a remembrance of departed classmates, and blessed the catered meal. Following dinner, a photobooth was open for fun photos.

