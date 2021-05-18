In April, around 200,000 gallons of organic waste from Arbre Farms northeast of Walkerville spilled into Freeman Creek and the Big South Branch of Pere Marquette River.
The spill has not shown to be a threat to the surrounding residents. However, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Fisheries Division are working together to see if fish and other aquatic populations have been affected.
“They work together on doing laboratory and samples to determine oxygen levels and things of that manner,” Jim Duram, the emergency manager of Oceana County, said.
EGLE will inspect the area once the clean-up process is complete to assess if future actions need to be taken.
“We’re going to do some long-term monitoring of that section to see whether there were any long-term effects from the spill from the discharge,” said Nick Assendelft, EGLE’S media relations and public information officer.
The spill is largely made of organic materials used to clean and process fruits and vegetables. EGLE’s assessment is the spill will not impact the public.
The spill occurred at a temporary holding pond. When the spill was discovered, a call was made to a pollution hotline in Lansing. Information from the hotline goes directly to EGLE. Local officials have said they were not properly notified.
“There was a notification at the state level, and there was no notification at the local level,” Duram said.
Assendelft said notifications were made by the emergency manager of EGLE. They reached out to Michigan State Police, Homeland Security for the surrounding regions and local emergency managers about the organic spill.
“The expectation was that information that would get filtered farther down the chain,” Assendelft said. “Our protocol at this point was to reach out to emergency managers for those counties.”
Assendelft also said local officials and emergency managers were informed of updates in the subsequent days after the spill was discovered.
Durham said no requests were made by EGLE to send out a mass notification or no-contact orders regarding the organic spill.
Arbre Farms did not notify EGLE the pond was constructed.
“There was no prior alert or notification that they were building this off-site holding pond with earthen berms, which subsequently failed,” Assendelft said.
Arbre Farms is responsible for the spill clean-up. A contractor hired by the facility built a temporary dam and sprayed high-pressured, clean water into the affected area. The water was pumped into a tanker truck afterward. This clean-up process is both faster and better for the environment compared to removing the river’s soil.
EGLE will go to the site to see if the clean-up meets its standards.
“I’m just happy that was cleaned up in an expedited manner,” Duram said.
Oceana’s Herald-Journal reached out to Arbre Farms for comment. No comments were received at press time.