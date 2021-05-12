SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Bank employees on Wednesday hosted a car wash fundraiser to benefit the nature center at Mason County Central Schools.
Branch manager Nancy Sanford said it’s the second year bank employees have volunteered their time for a cause in Scottville.
“They love doing it,” Sanford said.
Last year, the employees raised $600. That amount was matched by the bank and given to the Mason County Meals on Wheels program, which is run by MCC Food Service.
This year, the funds will go toward buying bird and bat houses, and making some repairs, at the school’s nature center, according to Sanford.
The community car wash is part of West Shore Bank’s Acts of Kindness Month, according to Sanford. Drivers were asked to make a donation of any amount.