Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly stated Sunday afternoon that absentee ballots need to be received by the local clerks by 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, in order to count in the general election.
The Michigan Court of Appeals overturned a previous decision in the state’s Court of Claims in Michigan Alliance for Retired Americans vs. Benson.
The Associated Press reported that Michigan law says absentee ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be valid. The Court of Claims ordered that any ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 could be counted if they arrived within two weeks after the Nov. 3 election.
The decision was overturned. The AP reported that the appeals court, however, said the pandemic and any delivery woes “are not attributable to the state.”
The appeals court also reversed another portion of the Court of Claims, which would have allowed a non-family member to deliver a completed absentee voter ballot in the final days before the election if a voter consented.
Instead, only a mail carrier, clerk, family member or person residing in an absentee voter’s household could return an absentee voter ballot.