There are many rules and processes in place that ensure safe voting for the Nov. 3 election, according to Pere Marquette Charter Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody.
“The whole process all day is open and transparent,” she said.
Enbody has worked as the township clerk since 2010, and before that she worked at the City of Ludington clerk’s office.
Local clerks, like Enbody, send and receive absentee ballots and oversee the election for each precinct in their jurisdiction.
The public can witness the entire polling process on Nov. 3, beginning with the election inspectors of opening the polls. Election inspectors are residents appointed to process ballots on Election Day and can begin the process of opening the polls as early as 6 a.m.
It begins with the election inspectors taking an oath, Enbody said.
“The oath lets them know this isn’t just a job... and that they are working to uphold the Constitution and working according to the laws of the State of Michigan,” she said.
Then they check the voting equipment — a tabulator where people place their ballots, and the Voter Assist Terminals for people with disabilities.
“They check the labels from the Public Accuracy Tests to ensure the equipment wasn’t tampered with,” Enbody explained.
The Public Accuracy Tests on Oct. 21, which are open to the public, verify the equipment works properly.
The election inspectors then make sure the equipment show zero total ballots by printing out hard copy receipts, and prepare the space for when voters arrive at 7 a.m.
When the checklist is complete, the election chairperson declares, “The polls are open.”
Throughout the day, inspectors complete a process of reconciliation.
“The inspectors have a manual that they follow,” she said. “Every hour the ballots are reconciled.”
The number of applications to vote, voters in the poll book and ballots tabulated in the ballot machine have to be the same.
For absentee ballots there is an additional step of verifying signatures.
“Your (absentee) ballot will not be counted unless your signature on the return envelope matches your signature on file,” according to the state website.
Absentee voting the same process except the voter is not handling the ballot, Enbody said.
Michigan is a paper trail state, which means all the ballots are saved in case there is the need for a recount. Recounts are done by hand, Enbody said.
Each precinct has fewer than 3,000 voters, so election inspectors will not process more than 2,999 ballots on Election Day.
Some jurisdictions have precincts set up that only count absentee voter ballots. Others, like Pere Marquette Township’s two precincts, have designated teams that will count absentee ballots at the polling locations.
When the polls close at 8 p.m., the work is not over.
The inspectors then follow an “extensive checklist,” Enbody said.
Closing the polls involves verifying all the ballots are accounted for, making sure none of the absentee and in-person ballots were missed and checking the totals in the poll book again.
Everything is double checked, then checked again, Enbody said.
“In Michigan, the process is safe and secure. The process and procedures in place have always worked well,” she said.
Two inspectors, one from each political party, deliver the sealed memory devices from the tabulators to the county clerk’s office as the final step.
Enbody expects it will be a late day, or early morning, for inspectors because of the amount of absentee ballots that are expected to come in.
More than 2.5 million Michigan voters requested absentee ballots as of Wednesday, a 350-percent increase compared to this time in 2016, according to a press release from the Michigan Secretary of State.
The City of Ludington and Pere Marquette Charter Township had the highest amount with more than 1,000 absentee ballot requests each.
Historically turnout for the November is higher than for the primaries, Enbody said.
“The sheer volume (of absentee ballots) is why it takes longer,” she said. “It could go all hours of the morning.”
If voters are concerned with the safety of their ballots, she encouraged people to become election inspectors.
It gives them a chance to see the checks and balances that are in place, Enbody said.
People interested in becoming election inspectors can apply at www.michigan.gov/democracymvp.
Appointments will be made by Oct. 13.
Public involvement
People can attend Public Accuracy Tests to see the polling equipment tested in person on Oct. 21.
“The public accuracy test is conducted to demonstrate the computer programming used to tabulate the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of Michigan election law,” according to the state website.
“It’s a transparent process,” Enbody said.
Times and locations of the voting equipment tests are:
• City of Ludington, 400 S. Harrison St., Ludington, at 8 a.m.
• Amber Township, 171 S. Amber Road, Scottville, at 9 a.m.
• Pere Marquette Charter Township, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy., Ludington, at 9 a.m.
• The Mason County Courthouse will hold testing for several precincts in shifts beginning at 9 a.m. The precincts are City of Scottville, Branch, Eden, Free Soil, Grant, Hamlin, Logan, Meade, Riverton, Sheridan, Sherman, Summit, and Victory townships.
• Custer Township, 1950 E. US Highway 10, Custer, at 3 p.m.