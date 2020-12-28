The Mason County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday in its final session before the turn of the calendar at 7 p.m. at the Mason County Airport’s conference room with final budget amendments, additional hours for the clerk’s office and an appointments as a part of its business.
Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly has several items before the county board to be considered. Deputy Clerk Kathy Keson is retiring from the office, and Kelly is requesting the hiring of a new employee early to be trained by Keson. Keson’s retirement takes effect April 16, 2021. Kelly would like a minimum of 30 days of overlap between Keson and her replacement because Keson works as the deputy court clerk for 51st Circuit Court.
Keson’s retirement isn’t the only position that needs to be filled in the clerk’s office. Becky Johnson also is leaving the office, and she primarily is the payroll deputy. Kelly would like an additional 80 hours for a new employee to be trained by Johnson before Johnson leaves the office.
The Mason County drain commissioner’s office also is seeking to make a hire. Incoming Drain Commissioner Dan Rohde has to fill a position being left by Richard Plowe, who is retiring. Plowe plans to work through Jan. 11, 2021, and Rohde would like some overlap between Plowe and his replacement for training.
The board will consider making an amendment to its contract for medical examiner services with Western Michigan University’s Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine. The amendment calls for an extension of the current contract for six months through June 30, 2021. It was set to expire Friday.
The board will also consider resolutions in honor of Judge Peter Wadel, who served 18 years on the bench as 79th District Court and is retiring; Kevin Thurston, who is the chief deputy of corrections, spent 25 years in law enforcement and is retiring; and Chuck Lange, who served 12 years on the county board including as its chair and he is retiring from county government service.
The board will consider appointing Michael Schneider to the vacancy on the Mason County Economic Development Corporation Board/Brownfield Redevelopment Authority Board for a term that ends on Dec. 31, 2026.