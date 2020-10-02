A measure passed in 2018 allows Michigan registered voters to apply for absentee ballots without having to list a reason, also known as no-reason absentee voting. This rule has caused some confusion about early voting, according to local clerks.
“Early voting is absentee voting,” explained County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
Registered Michigan voters can vote ahead of the election either by mailing in an absentee ballot or by handing it in at their local clerk’s office.
“People think they can vote a ballot, but they can only vote an absentee ballot (before Nov. 3). Individuals are mixing up the process. The only day (election workers) can tabulate ballots is Nov. 3,” Kelly said.
Absentee ballots received on or before Election Day are processed by election inspectors at polling locations, also called precincts.
“You can request absentee ballots only (before Election Day). If you want to see your ballot go through the tabulator, you need to show up on Nov. 3,” Kelly said.
Absentee voting and mail-in voting are not interchangeable terms, said Pere Marquette Charter Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody.
Absentee voting is when a voter decides to vote “in absentia,” while not present. Mail-in voting only refers to the method a person chooses to vote absentee — through the mail. When people choose to hand in completed absentee ballots to local clerks, it is still considered absentee voting.
The City of Ludington sent 1,880 absentee ballots as of Tuesday. In the May 2019 election, the city sent 799.
“And I thought that was a lot,” said Ludington City Clerk Deborah Luskin.
Luskin said the new no-reason voting rule — in addition to more people being apprehension about in-person voting due to COVID-19 — explains why there are more absentee ballot requests this year.
“I think it’s gone smooth. It’s just a lot more of them than we’re used to,” she said.
The rule also allows registered Michigan voters to hand in absentee ballots in person before Election Day to their local clerk’s office, and on until 8 p.m. on Election Day itself.
Some local clerks’ offices have drop boxes where people can place their absentee ballots outside of regular office hours.
The clerks encouraged absentee voters to return their ballots as soon as they receive them.
“If you are absentee voting, please put it in the mail or hand deliver it as soon as you can,” Kelly said. “Please don’t wait until Nov. 2. If you’ve got it today, vote today. Do your part.”
People who want to vote using an absentee ballot must fill out a request online using the state website or in person at their local clerk’s office.
Some jurisdictions maintain an absent voter list where people can choose to receive absentee ballots year after year, though it’s not required by the state.
Voters who have requested absentee ballots or are on permanent absentee lists should expect to receive their ballots in the mail soon. Clerks were required to start mailing out absentee ballots 40 days before the election.
“With everything that was said about the election initially, two weeks ago people were asking where their absentee ballots were. We didn’t even have the ballots yet. Once we started to mail them out... the phone calls from people settled down,” Luskin said.
The absentee ballots started coming back in about a week ago, she said.
Requests for absentee voter ballots to be mailed to voters must be received by the local clerk by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
People can also request and fill out an absentee ballot in person the weekend preceding and the Monday before Election Day. The dates and times for each local clerk are posted on the Michigan Secretary of State website and outside local clerk offices.
Same-day voter registrants can complete an absentee ballot in person at the local clerk’s office, which the clerk then will deliver to the polling precinct before 8 p.m.
A voter can also make an emergency request in the case of personal disablement, or a family illness or death.
Access voting
Access voting — or accessible — voting, is available for people who have disabilities.
“An accessible ballot is a ballot that is for a disabled person,” Kelly said. “When voters go onto the state website and are requesting (an absentee ballot), they need to make sure they pick the correct request.”
There are two methods of access voting through the state of Michigan — in person or absentee.
In Mason County, each polling location has at least one accessible voting machine. All precincts in the county use Election Systems & Software. Details about each system are available on the state website, www.michigan.gov/vote.
The machines, called Voter Assist Terminals, are wheelchair accessible, have touch screens, a headphone plug and braille key pads.
“The Voter Assist Terminal helps the voter mark a ballot. It will mark the ballot with the voter’s choices but does not tally the votes. Once the ballot is marked, it is counted in exactly the same fashion as all other ballots,” according to the state website.
The other method is to request an absentee accessible ballot, which will come in an email.
“Voters with print disabilities may apply for an accessible electronic absent voter ballot that can be completed electronically, printed and returned to the local clerk,” according to the state website.
Requests for an absentee accessible ballot can be made online at www.michigan.gov/vote.