CUSTER — As the official opening of the Mason County Eastern Wellness Center draws near, student health isn’t the only thing Superintendent Paul Shoup thinks could get a boost.
Attendance records may end up better than ever, too.
The new clinic, located in a former middle school classroom, seems to be keeping kids in class who might have missed half a day or more to see a doctor before, Shoup said.
With a clinic down the hall, students are “maybe gone for 20 minutes, but not all day,” he said.
But MCE students aren’t the only ones who can benefit from the new clinic. Any student in Mason County aged five to 21 can visit the clinic free of charge, regardless of insurance status. The clinic will not charge any copays.
“In essence, it’s a free service to youth,” Shoup said.
The clinic brings medical and mental health services into the eastern part of Mason County, where patients often have to travel to Ludington for help. It is run in partnership with District Health Department No. 10.
The clinic offers preventative care, can take care of acute illnesses and will soon have equipment for drawing blood, according to Katy Bies, adolescent health manager for DHD10. Staff will partner with primary care providers to treat chronic illnesses.
For “things that need more follow-up,” like X-ray scans, students will be referred to specialists, Bies said.
COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are available. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children, and only for those 12 and older.
The counselor can help with students struggling with depression, anxiety, grief and other mild to moderate mental health issues.
An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for the new clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
After about a year of renovation, medical staff moved into the clinic last week. The staff includes a nurse practitioner, a limited licensed professional counselor and a medical assistant.
The clinic was made possible by a $135,000 state grant. The school’s only expense is providing electricity, heat and phone service to the room, which was not used as a full-time classroom before, according to Shoup.
The Wellness Center is the 10th such clinic opened by DHD10, according to Bies. Known as adolescent health centers, DHD10 has implemented others in Shelby Middle School, Cadillac High School, Lake City Middle School and elsewhere.
Adolescent health centers help get services for kids who otherwise wouldn’t get care. In rural areas like Custer, they also help out when parents don’t live nearby and can’t pick their kids up for a doctor’s appointment.
“The parents definitely appreciate it, having that access to care,” Bies said. “It gives them some reassurance.”