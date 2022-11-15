A Closet2Closet fashion boutique will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ludington Fraternal Order of the Eagles to help people sell their used men’s, women’s and teen clothing, while raising money for a good cause.
Founder Julie Sherlock stated that the event will be donating any rental overages to the Veterans Endowment Fund.
“The Eagles are charging us $300 and it only took 10 rentals to raise that,” she said. “We are full with 31 rentals. I’m also going to have a donation jar as well.”
Sherlock stated that she initially got the idea because she just had too many clothes, but she didn’t just want to throw them away or give them to Goodwill with fear they wouldn’t remain here in Mason County.
“There is so much clothing sitting in landfills,” Sherlock said. “I knew a lot of people were in the same boat as me, so I went to the Ludington Cares Facebook page and asked if people would be interested and in one day I had over 85 responses.”
Knowing that she wanted about 30 booths at the event and setting the price at $30 per booth, Sherlock started asking around where would be a good place to have the event and someone from the Eagles responded.
“They approached me and offered the facility for $300,” Sherlock said. “With the 30 booths covering the facility cost, I didn’t feel comfortable making money off of the event, so I asked for ideas of organizations I could donate all that extra money to.”
An overwhelming number of people suggested the Mason County Veterans Endowment Fund since the event was taking place in November after Veterans Day. Sherlock was placed in contact with James Cotton from the veterans services office and he told her that he’d be happy to accept the donations from the event.
“Some people are even donating their clothes to be sold and all the proceeds will go directly to the endowment fund,” Sherlock stated. “The Eagles will also be open to the public that day and they will be serving food. It’s a big craft fair weekend and also widow’s weekend, so I’m hoping a lot of people will come out and shop and also support the Eagles.”
Sherlock wants to thank all the people on the Ludington Cares Facebook page. She stated that she really had no idea of how many people are struggling in the area until she joined the page.
“I wanted to figure out a way for people to come and buy quality clothes even if they don’t have a lot of money,” she said. “We have a lot of sales focused on kids, but not so much for adults, and I’ve got a lot of people who are grateful we are doing something. I just had a need and a lot of the community wanted to join me and help.”