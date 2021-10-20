Mystery, thrills, laughs, surprises and more are in store for theatergoers attending West Shore Community College’s stage production of “Clue.”
The play opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the college’s Center Stage Theater, with performances set for the same time on Friday and Saturday. It will wrap up on Sunday with a 2 p.m. matinee.
“Clue” is not only the first theatrical outing in the college’s 2021-22 Performing Arts Series lineup, it’s also the first WSCC stage production since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director Michelle Kiessel told the Daily News that it’s “surreal” to get back to the stage after such a long time away.
“Everyone — from production team members to actors — is thrilled to be making theater happen again on WSCC’s stage,” Kiessel said. “We keep calling last year the ‘forgotten’ year, and catch ourselves talking about ‘Mamma Mia’ as if it was last year, when, in reality, it was almost two years ago.
“We have all found that our endurance is not quite the same as it was prior to the pandemic. Our lives have all changed and have been touched in different ways by the pandemic, but (returning to the stage) is like coming home to family. Our time together has been joyful and we are beyond grateful to be back.”
Kiessel said the decision to go with “Clue” for the first play in almost two years was informed, in part, by the trials of the last 18 months or so. A lighthearted and fun production felt like the best way to get things started again.
“We decided on ‘Clue’ for the fall production because, honestly, we all just wanted to laugh and be silly and invite the audience to do the same,” she said. “Laughter is therapeutic, and we could all use that medicine right now.”
The play follows six dinner party guests whose evening is interrupted when their host is found dead and they are all implicated as possible murder suspects.
It’s based on the classic Hasbro board game as well as the 1985 Paramount film of the same name. Kiessel said anyone who enjoys the source material will find plenty to love about WSCC’s production.
“Audience members will meet larger-than-life characters such as Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum and Mr. Green, and more as they attempt to find out ‘whodunnit,’” she said. “If audience members love the movie, they will love the play too. I actually feel that it might even be funnier on stage.”
In addition to colorful characters, the production also features some very unique setting and design elements, according to Kiessel.
“Building the set has been quite a feat by Dave Swanson and Amanda Collene with help from WSCC scholarship students,” she said. “Without giving too much away, the audience can expect the set to be another character in this play.
“It’s one of the more complicated sets we have ever attempted. This play takes place in multiple rooms in a mansion, so that did present a challenge. Jeri and Dave Masten have also been integral in creating pieces for the set that audiences have not seen in a WSCC production in quite a while.”
There are also complex sound and lighting cues, which will add to the atmosphere.
“This production relies heavily on sound to help tell the story, and Adam Knudsen and his crew have been working hard to layer the cues and time out the moments perfectly,” Kiessel said.
CAST AND CREW
“Clue” features Logan Monson as Wadsworth; Nicki Danyluk as Yvette; Kaija Luusua as Miss Scarlet; Kat Catron as Colonel Mustard; Erin Thibault as Mrs. White; Melissa Anderson as Mrs. Peacock; Caleb Duran as Mr. Green; Michael Ray as Professor Plum; Sawyer Bryant as Mr. Boddy/the Motorist; Carmen Martin as the Cook; Roxy Jeffries portrays a cop; and Mike Luusua is the Chief of Police.
In addition to Kiessel, Swanson and Collene, the crew includes stage director Terra McIntosh; set painter Marty Cupp; scenic artist Jeri Masten; costume designer Susan Wild Barnard; sound engineer Adam Knudsen; and Sage Bryant, Maudie McLaughlin, Griffin Gun and Mackenzie Reed on the backstage crew.
TICKETS
Tickets can be reserved online at www.westshore.edu/performingarts or by calling (231) 843-5507. Audience members can also pick up tickets by stopping by the box office in the bookstore at the Schoenherr Campus Center.
Kiessel said there are no capacity restrictions for the production, but audience members are being asked to wear face masks.