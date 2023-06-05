Perhaps Duke will saunter through the center of town during this week’s Love Ludington festival parade.
And maybe he’ll be joined by Mark, Captain, Bud and who knows, who else?
Whichever of the 10 Clydesdale horses come to Ludington — eight will pull the iconic red, white and gold turn-of-the-century beer wagon, while the other two will travel as alternates just in case they might be needed to step in — this team of gentle giants will surely capture the imagination of homefolks and visitors, alike.
Did you know:
• Budweiser Clydesdales have been a symbol of Anheuser-Busch for 90 years. They were formally introduced on April 7, 1933, to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition for beer, when August A. Busch Jr. and Adolphus Busch III presented a hitch of horses to their father to celebrate the day;
• Hitch requirements: To qualify for one of the traveling hitches, a Budweiser Clydesdale must be a gelding at least four years old, stand 72 inches at the shoulder when fully mature, weigh between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds, have a bay coat, four white stocking feet, a white blaze and black main and tail;
• Feed: Each day, each hitch horse will consume as much as one to six pounds of whole grains, minerals and vitamins, 50 to 60 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water;
• Hitch: The Budweiser Clydesdales have three traveling teams, the St. Louis Hitch, East Coast Hitch and West Coast Hitch;
• Stables: The official home of the Budweiser Clydesdales is an ornate brick and stained-glass stable built in 1885 on the historic 100-acre Anheuser-Busch brewery complex in St. Louis. The building is one of three located on the grounds that are registered as historic landmarks by the federal government;
• Handlers: Expert grooms travel on the road with each hitch and are on the road at least 10 months every year;
• Transport: The horses, beer wagon and other essential equipment are transported in three, 65-foot tractor-trailers. Cameras mounted in the trailers are connected to monitors in the cabs that enable the drivers to keep a watchful eye on their cargo, during transport. The teams stop each night at local stables to rest. Air-cushioned suspension and thick rubber flooring in the trailers ease the rigors of travel;
• Drivers: Driving the combined 12 tons of wagon and horses requires expert skill and physical strength. The 40 pounds of lines held by the driver, plus the tension of the horses pulling, creates a weight of over 75 pounds. Hitch drives endure a lengthy training process before they assume their roles;
• Harness: Each harness and collar weighs approximately 130 pounds. The harness is handcrafted with solid brass, patent leather and stitched with pure linen thread. Though the harness is made to fit any Clydesdale, collars come in various sizes and must be individually fitted to the Clydesdale;
• Names: Duke, Captain, Mark and Bud are just a few of the names given to the Clydesdales, names that are kept short to make it easier for the driver to give commands during a performance;
• Horseshoes: Clydesdale horseshoes measure more than 20 inches from end to end and weigh about five pounds each, which is more than twice as long and five times as heavy as the shoe worn by a light horse;
• Wagon: Turn-of-the-century beer wagons have been meticulously restored and are kept in excellent repair. The wagons are equipped with two braking systems, a hydraulic pedal device that slows the vehicle for turns and downhill descents, and a handbrake that locks the rear wheels when the wagon is at a halt;
• Dalmatians: Dalmatians have traveled with the Clydesdale hitch teams since the 1950s. The Dalmatian breed has long been associated with horses valued for their speed, endurance and dependable nature. Dalmatians were known as coach dogs, because they ran between the wheels of coaches or carriages and were companions to the horses. Today, the Dalmatians are perched atop the wagon, seated next to the driver;
• The Clydesdale breed: Farmers living in the 19th century along the banks of the River Clyde in Lanarkshire, Scotland, bred the Great Flemish Horse, the forerunner of the Clydesdale. These first draft horses pulled loads of more than a ton at a walking speed for five miles per hour. Soon, their reputation spread beyond the Scottish borders. In the mid-1880s, Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to the United States, where the draft horses resumed their existence on farms. Today, the Clydesdales are used primarily for breeding and showing.
Editor’s note: Did you know compiled by David L. Barber