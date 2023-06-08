MANISTEE — Sgt. Steve Schmeling was still all smiles as he directed traffic out of the Douglas Park and First Street Beach area Thursday evening.
A short while earlier the longtime police officer was, you guessed it, all smiles as he set the pace in his patrol car to lead the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch team on a tour of the park, much to the delight of thousands who had gathered to see the world famous horses.
Was it the largest crowd ever to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the Lake Michigan park? Perhaps not, but it did rival the largest, and was a crowd so large Schmeling compared it to those who cram into the park on the Fourth of July to take in the community’s fireworks.
“It’s huge, that’s for sure,” Schmeling said of the crowd. “Nice day for it.”
While the Clydesdales hitch team is bedding down in Ludington all week to help that community celebrate its 150th anniversary, Ludington Beverage Company co-owners Tad Reed and Rick Tyndall made it a point to have the legendary horses make their way north to Manistee, if even for just a few hours.
The crowd was so large that many who attended parked blocks away. Assisting in crowd control were the Manistee city and fire departments, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and Little River Band of Ottawa Indian Public Safety.
Dave Scholz, formerly of Kalamazoo and now living in Onekama, looked on as the team of Clydesdales passed in review.
“They are gorgeous,” Scholz said. “The are spectacular. My old boss used to breed Clydesdales and he even sold a couple of them to Anheuser-Busch.”
Standing just a laughing child away from Scholz, Loti Sinclair looked down at her young grandson, Jakob, and just like Schmeling, Scholz and little Jakob, she too, was smiling. Her eyes teared up as she watched Jakob clapping his hands, and laughing.
“Oh, the drive over (from Mesick) was really, really worth it,” she said. “He (Jakob) always likes it whenever the Clydesdales commercials come on TV and when I told him we were going to see them ‘for real,’ he couldn’t believe it. We’ll never forget it.”
As the hitch team made its way around the loop that circles the park, a massive crowd estimated to be in the thousands crowded both sides of the paved route, stood on picnic tables, atop a few cars, and more.
Nancy Day of Manistee also sported an ear-to-ear smile as the Clydesdales passed by her.
“I think we’ve been blessed, really, really blessed, to have them come up here (to Manistee),” she said. “It’s so nice that our city council said ‘yes’ to bringing them here, that is nice. You just can’t believe how big and beautiful they are until you see them up close. This is just awesome.”
Veteran Jim Matthews, of Norwalk, held his 20-month old great-grand niece as the team of horses sauntered past them.
“This is the first time I’ve gotten to see them this close — wow, this is great,” Matthews said. “What a nice crowd, too.”
Both Reed and Tyndall, and other members of their families — both personal and professional — walked alongside the hitch team in Manistee.
And at the risk of being redundant, they too, wore smiles as big as the outdoors.
“This is a world class team, who did a world class performance for the folks of Manistee,” said Reed, who is the president of the Ludington Beverage Company and who represents the fourth generation of his family to lead business. “Hats off to the Clydesdale team and, hats off to Manistee for being so gracious.”