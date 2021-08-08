The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution opposing a package of bills in the state legislature that would make changes to the mental health services as a part of its regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, in the conference room at the Mason County Airport.
Dr. Lisa Hotovy-Williams, director of West Michigan Community Mental Health, will give a report on bills going through the state legislature that would have an impact on it. They are Senate Bills 597 and 598 and House Bills 4925 through 4929.
“The major concerns are both of the bills essentially propose changing the public mental health system in a way that really would dismantle integrated care for people living in local communities,” Williams told the Daily News last Friday.
Williams said the bills being considered would threaten the safety net that is in place for those individuals who are making very hard choices in their lives. Some of CMH’s clients are faced with deciding whether to continue treatments or take care of the basic needs of themselves and their families.
“You’re going to take care of basic needs first,” Williams said. “In partnership with community partners, and what they look like in Ludington aren’t the same in Hart or Baldwin, you work with those local partners where (the client) is not wondering about safe housing, a place to sleep or if kids are going to starve.”
Senate Bill 597, sponsored by Sen. Dr. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek, and Sen. Mike Shirkey, R-Jackson, would allow for private “specialty integrated plans” to provide for eligible Medicaid recipients physical health care services and behavioral health specialty services.
Senate Bill 598, sponsored by Sen. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek, and Sen. Mike Shirkey, R-Jackson, requires the state health and welfare department to issue contracts with a “specialty integrated plan” for Medicaid recipients that suffer from a handful of disorders as well as foster care children.
Also part of the Senate proposals, Williams said, would give a lower percentage of the funds for mental health to clients. The percentage would be shifted to administration. Williams said CMH tried to work with a pilot program that is being proposed in the bills, but had to back out because it was determined to not be feasible.
“We worked very, very hard with the Medicaid plans for two years to make this work in a way that protected the vulnerable. After 2 1/2 years, we could not figure out how to make it work. It was not going to work. It’s not that we’re opposed,” she said. “We know what they’re proposing won’t work.”
The House bills have several sponsors, with 101st District Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, co-sponsoring all of them, according to the Michigan Legislature website.
House Bill 4925 creates a behavioral health oversight council to make recommendations on public behavioral health services. House Bill 4926 allows for the creation of a self-insured financing so individuals who are Medicaid beneficiaries can use the self-insured financing or regular subsidies for mental illnesses and more.
The remaining three house bills takes out references to a department-designated community health entity in the mental health code, liquor code and state social welfare act.
Williams said West Michigan CMH answers to a locally-appointed board, which in turn works with a regional board of appointed individuals. The House proposals will strip out the locally-appointed regional organizations. If the bills pass, West Michigan CMH would be reporting to seven different entities for the three counties — Mason, Lake and Oceana — it covers.
According to the board agenda, Williams is expected to discuss the bills following the first public comment period and before the board considers its business. A proposed resolution opposing the bills for a potential vote is slated for the last business item on the agenda.
The board will also consider the following:
• an intergovernmental agreement to manage floodplain development for Summit Township for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Flood Insurance Program;
• a request to purchase a new telephone for the Mason County Jail, a request to purchase two radios for Mason County Emergency Management Department and a request from Mason County Sheriff’s Kim Cole to purchase firearms all from the equipment replacement fund;
• a resolution to realign circuit and district courts in Mason, Lake, Newaygo and Oceana counties where Mason and Oceana counties would be linked in those two courts and Newaygo and Lake would be linked;
• a request from Thomas Bogner for a license for a two-day music festival of more than 500 people in attendance scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11 along Hawley Road in Logan Township;
• appointing Scottville City Manager Jim Newkirk to the Mason County Board of Public Works and the Mason County Economic Development Corporation/Brownfield Redevelopment Authority Board of Directors to represent the city;
• approving a management agreement with the Mason County Economic Development Corporation and Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority for services;
• the approval of a request to service the 2021 levy of 0.14 mills for the Mason-Oceana 911 Center millage;
• the approval of a grant between the state, the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the county for implementing the commission’s compliance plan;
• the approval of a County Child Care Budget Summary because of upcoming changes brought on by the state. Probate Court Administrator Charlie Gunsell stated in a memo to the board that beginning on Oct. 1, 17-year-olds will be under the jurisdiction of the juvenile court and not considered as an adult. Some pay and benefits also will fill under the fund, Gunsell stated.
• a resolution proclaiming September as Preparedness Month.