West Michigan Community Mental Health leaders and clients met with State Sen. Curt VanderWall Monday morning in Ludington to discuss concerns about a package of bills introduced in the state senate which, if passed, could impact funding and coverage for CMH.
Concerns centered around Senate Bills 597 and 598, co-sponsored by Sen. Dr. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek, and Sen. Mike Shirkey, R-Jackson, would allow for “special integrated plans” to provide eligible Medicaid recipients physical health care services and behavioral health specialty services. They also require the state health and welfare department to issue contracts with those “special integrated plans” for Medicaid recipients that suffer from a handful of disorders as well as foster care children.
Dr. Lisa Hotovy-Williams, director of West Michigan CMH, laid the groundwork of the meeting, saying West Michigan CMH has done much to be innovative in working with a recent pilot program that is similar to the bills proposed, but it ended up not being feasible.
“We discovered that there were fundamental differences in the business models in the Medicaid health plans versus the pre-paid, in-patient health plans that would negatively affect our services,” Williams said. “Ultimately, we had to withdraw.”
A key concern voiced by Williams, and others, was the potential loss of local input of care. The Medicaid health plans are on a fee-per-service structure, which also limits the ability of CMH. If passed, the bill would open the door to CMH using seven different Medicaid health plans in its three-county area instead of the single pre-paid in-patient health plan it uses through its regional board — a board appointed locally.
VanderWall, R-Ludington, of the 35th District, said there are problems within Community Mental Health, as a whole, and one of those is the funding model.
“In Northern Michigan, we have different situations than what we have in the southern part,” he said. “Our concern, and my concern, is that we don’t want the dollars that are allocated to what I consider Northern Michigan to be funneled off into Southeast Michigan or Southwest Michigan or a larger metropolitan area. We need to make sure there’s precautions that come in this.
“However, I do believe there are opportunities through this. We’ve got to work on the proper language to make sure that these dollars are funneled to our patients or our clients. I want to make sure we are protected.”
Three consumers of West Michigan CMH were on hand to give their stories on what they think would go wrong if these bills were passed. Each are on the CMH’s Consumer Advisory Panel — Todd Dancz, Cindy Boerema and Linda Baierl.
“It would make (the) public health system less effective, and there would be an upsurge in mental health cases because of the reduced funding to the CMHs that would reduce (the) safety net,” Dancz said.
Boerema praised the work of CMH through Dimensions Unlimited for her son, Eric.
“It’s really been a lifeline for Eric,” she said. “He works two days a week. He works there … (and) earns a paycheck, which he is very, very proud of. He also is with his peers and they go on outings, bowling, once a week. That is very, very important to him. It is important to us. It gives him a place that is safe. … As parents, we can’t provide all of those outlets.”
She was concerned that with the changes, she won’t be able to talk to people about the programs and Eric Boerema won’t be as independent as he is now through the assistance of CMH.
Baierl said she has received treatment in various systems both in Minnesota and Michigan. She said that currently receives a treatment called eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) used for post-traumatic stress disorder. The treatment, according to the Mayo Clinic, combines exposure therapy with guided eye movements that help process traumatic memories and change the reaction to those memories.
“I’m finally learning how to cope with life,” she said. “I was wondering why I wasn’t managing my life and other people could.”
The patients were all concerned that the kinds of services offered by CMH would be diminished.
“It takes away the CMH’s effectiveness to offer services in a meaningful manner that consumers here are used to getting,” Dancz said. “I will tell you, if I didn’t have my care managers to call, I’d be lost at times.”
VanderWall agreed there are concerns, and he’s met with several people — including having a video conference later Monday — on this set of bills.
He praised the work being done with the dollars in this portion of the state, but said there were other areas of the state that are not doing as well.
“There have been some who have done a very poor job (of managing their money), which is why these bills have been brought forth,” VanderWall said. “There’s not been a hearing on these bills. So this is an opportunity to analyze these bills — (to) go through what can we put in to make sure we have a safety net so the dollar amount is going to follow our patient in Northern Michigan.”
Williams said she wasn’t aware of a Senate Fiscal Agency scoring on this particular bill, but said that if it is passed, CMH clients would be spending more on administration. Beyond the fee-based service structure, it is anticipated cuts will have to come to services that aren’t billable to Medicaid, and that there might be a reduction in services available overall because of the funding structure changes.
“Help me understand,” VanderWall said. “If there’s cuts in there, I didn’t believe there was, but I want to make sure.”
Williams said that by dealing with seven different Medicaid health plans, the ability to have a common health plan for all patients — whether they have Medicaid, a private insurance or are uninsured — diminishes.
“They’re all eligible for the exact same benefit. The Medicaid health plans currently manage the mild to moderate benefit, and they do a horrible job of it,” Williams said.
She said with West Michigan CMH providing the lion’s share of psychiatric care in the area because of a lack of other providers, the bill could put the ability of CMH to provide that care at risk. VanderWall asked if it was in the bill, and Williams said it’s a “very significant concern when working with seven Medicaid health plans versus one prepaid health plan.”
Williams said the Medicaid-based behavioral health organizations will not do well, and the quality of service will decline because less money is spent.
VanderWall said he is advocating an increase in the reimbursement rate. He said there is an increase in the bill, but said it wasn’t enough.
“It is hurting Northern Michigan. We don’t have enough providers,” he said.
Williams said that while other areas may have plenty of providers, citing Grand Rapids, it doesn’t work for the area CMH oversees — Mason, Oceana and Lake counties.
“Just a whole array of services occur, in part, because we have the ability to customize and design based on our local communities,” she said. “That’s not something the Medicaid health plans want. They want everyone in their plan to have the exact same benefit no matter where they are in the state.”
VanderWall said he wants to ensure the language of the bill, if it continues in the process, protects the area.
“If there’s a few words that we need to make sure that is not an opportunity to skip out on (services), that’s why we’re having this meeting. We don’t want to speculate,” he said. “We want to make sure the verbiage that it’s very clear and if it says it’s going to eliminate (services), we need to make sure we don’t allow that to happen.
VanderWall said the proposal definitely needs work.
“It’s just inevitable. We do know there are areas in certain regions of this state that need to be managed a little better,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s Northern Michigan. We do know there are some areas that have some issues.”