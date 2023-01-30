West Michigan Community Mental Health Services has started a new campaign focused on the use of meth in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties.
The goal of the campaign — dubbed “Don’t Meth Around” and funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) — is to help educate the public and decrease meth use through services offered to combat the nationwide epidemic.
More information can be found at www.wmcmhs.org/dont-meth-around.
Methamphetamine — or meth — is an addictive synthetic stimulant, the use of which can lead to adverse effects on health when smoked, snorted, injected, or taken orally, especially when combined with other drugs, such as opioids.
Lori Schummer, director of public relations and customer services for West Michigan CMH, said meth is becoming the “primary drug of choice” for more and more people in the region, and that input is being sought about how to address the issue.
“Experiences shared at recent local community meetings held to discuss community response to this critical issue have included community mental health, emergency departments, city, county, and state law enforcement departments, and jails,” Schummer said. “Consensus among the participants from these agencies is that our local experience matches the data: meth use and the associated problems have increased dramatically and show no signs of slowing down.”
Schummer stated that since the meth problem continues to grow, CMH needed to join forces with other organizations to address the overall substance use problems in the area. In addition to SAMHSA dollars, the anti-meth campaign also uses State Opioid Response funds allocated to combat the opiate and meth epidemic, Schummer said. She added that Kindred Marketing, The Leeward Initiative and KWB Strategies are also collaborating with CMH on the project.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated that the meth problem in the area isn’t getting better and that he sees meth-related crime occur fairly regularly.
“Meth is a huge problem here in Mason County as it is across our entire state and nation,” he said. “Deputies routinely respond to calls involving either meth use or a crime resulting in someone’s need to support a meth habit.”
Cole said he believes the problem will continue to escalate unless it gets under control. He stressed that meth “knows no boundaries, and it will affect us as a community regardless of social status, income, or job status.”
Schummer said West Michigan CMH hopes its campaign will bring more visibility to the meth problem in the area and offer support to help combat the issue “by providing resources for treatment and to support prevention.”
“In our area, almost one in four people seeking treatment for meth started using before age 18,” she said. “This is an alarming number. Anything we can do to make our community aware of how to find help is a must.”
Schummer said the name of the campaign — “Don’t Meth Around” — might be a joke, but the issue is a serious one.
“We hope that the campaign grabs attention, causes people to not start using, and that help is available locally for those who already do,” she said.
According to SAMHSA, about two million people aged 12 or older use meth in any given year, while about 500 people each day try meth for the first time. Psychostimulant overdose deaths, most of which are attributed to meth, rose from 547 in 1999 to 23,837 in 2020, and overdose deaths from meth combined with opioids have steadily been on the rise since 2014.
Cole said the potency of meth has increased as it’s been laced with opioids such as fentanyl.
CMH offers a variety of services to the public and accepts private insurance, Medicaid and Medicare. WMCMHS also offers a sliding fee scale for substance use disorder (SUD) services. Schummer stated that in many of the SUD cases, substance misuse goes hand in hand with mental illness, as people turn to drugs as a coping mechanism.
“Data indicates that it is very common for substance misuse and mental health symptoms to occur at the same time,” Schummer said. “Substance use can contribute to increased overall life and mental health issues and mental health issues can cause individuals to be more vulnerable to using and for that use becoming problematic. Treating an individual with both issues, therefore requires effectively addressing both issues at the same time.
“… Treating individuals with both issues, therefore, must include raising awareness of how the two problem areas negatively impact one another and to help recognize that to experience improvements in one, requires paying attention and making changes in the other.”