March is social work appreciation month and the Ludington Daily News sat down with Licensed Master Social Worker Marie Jensen to discuss the profession and how it plays a role in Mason County and its surrounding communities.
Jensen is the director of adult services at West Michigan Community Mental Health Services and she oversees programs for adults with mental illness, substance use issues, and/or intellectual and developmental disabilities.
While pursuing her master’s degree, she worked in the foster care system, and at a forensic mental health center. She also researched and wrote journal articles about people who commit crimes.
The Michigan native said she wanted to return to her home state after graduate school, to “give back to the community I grew up in.”
She’s been at West Michigan Community Mental Health for 10 1/2 years, working as a therapist, a clinical supervisor. She said she’s now “more in an administrative role.”
Jensen stated that getting a master’s in social work instead of one in clinical psychology made more sense because of the way she wanted her career to go. She stated that psychology was a lot more focused on how nature molded people, yet social work worked with people from the perspectives of both nature and nurture, which she felt was more relatable and humanistic.
Stating that social workers are beneficial to communities because of their multidisciplinary approach, Jensen said that it’s important for social workers to understand the needs of a client, but also know where to direct them for additional support.
“They often have the skills to navigate complex systems, coordinate efforts across different organizations, and they can see the big picture but also have attention to details,” Jensen said. “They tend to be good team players, focusing on building relationships and advocating to help people meet their needs.”
While many people may relate social workers to a specific role or job, the field is quite widespread in its offerings to both clients and the social workers themselves.
“Social work is quite a robust field,” Jensen stated. “From being a clinical social worker, working with people, linking and coordinating resources, providing therapy or other interventions to meet the needs of the person, to being more at a macro level type social work impacting systems, making policy changes, advocating for those types of changes.”
With so many options, Jensen stated there are times when people still have misconceptions about her job, especially when she is not at work.
“In casual conversation, when people ask what I do and I say I am a therapist or work in the mental health field, there is often an assumption I am ‘analyzing’ that person.”
Working with other area agencies is something Jensen enjoys as part of her role at WMCMHS. She feels she is able to help advocate and make change for the area residents.
“Currently, I get the experience of working with multiple different community partners whether it be to develop trainings for the community to raise awareness, coordinate to meet the needs of common clients and coordinate efforts to help those clients, or to discuss ways to better address the gaps in our community as it relates to mental health and substance use needs,” she said. “We are only into March, and I have worked with our local police departments, court systems, Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters (COVE), Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and local hospitals, just to name a few.
“Seeing the community impact beyond my organization is just another example of what I love about what I get to do as a social worker.”
While Jensen loves her career and gets to work with many other social workers, she stated that social work as a whole isn’t a growing field and it has become harder filling roles at WMCMHS.
“We have seen a change in staffing as many other fields have. Social work is a field that tends to have a potential for burnout, so it has been a field that wasn’t always flooded with applicants, but now it seems that has escalated,” Jensen said. “The projections of those entering the field also aren’t looking to improve in the near future, unfortunately.
“Other than changing efforts to find social work providers and reaching out to new communities and stakeholders for resources, one of the biggest things I have noticed is having to think creatively to meet needs and help others. Simple fixes to problems used to be abundant, but now things are more complex and require you to think outside of the box.”
A career in social work comes with many highs as well as lows, and Jensen stated that even though social workers keep an objective mindset, that doesn’t mean that they don’t become affected emotionally.
“Social workers are humans too with their own life experiences,” she said. “They feel deeply and hear and witness some of the sad parts about life on a regular basis, all while trying to take care of themselves and their families at the same time. Despite those hard parts about the work we do, it is an extremely rewarding field where you also get to bear witness to how amazing and resilient people truly are. You get to see how your work can impact a community in a positive way and make changes for future generations.”