Crews at the Ludington and Frankfort Coast Guard stations began seasonal shutdown operations on Monday.
The Manistee station, which operates the Ludington and Frankfort station, remains operational year-round.
Chief Warrant Officer Jesse Bruce, commanding officer of the three stations, said the Ludington and Frankfort stations will not be staffed 24 hours, but will have assets at the ready.
“It is faster, if you look at response times, to get into a vehicle and drive to Ludington or Frankfort and launch a boat to get on scene than it is to launch a boat from Manistee and go down by water,” he said. “We will maintain that scenario all the way up until the water freezes.”
Bruce said there will always be a ready boat maintained in Ludington, and the Coast Guard will continue to work on projects there.
“There will be times when community members … will still see our boats out there and cars in the parking lot,” he said. “I do not just close the station, lock the doors and leave for the winter.”
He said as the recreational boating traffic winds down, the station’s activity also winds down.
All three stations are part of Sector Lake Michigan, which consists of nearly two dozen Coast Guard units in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin that have a combined force of more than 500 active duty personnel, 200 reserves and 1,200 auxiliary.
Bruce said he wants all of his staff to become familiar with each station, to learn the local areas and get a chance to work with the different agencies.
“We get a chance to utilize everybody, and I want everybody to become familiar with the different areas and the different people operating those areas — sheriffs, local police, DNR and fire stations,” he said. “I want them to become familiar with the different complements of people that we utilize, and that keeps out folks ready to respond at any given time for any scenario.”
He said each of the individual stations are run like a fire station where four-to-six people will be on duty for a 48-hour period, and then they will switch out with another group.
“What we do is typically run that group of people in an area for two-to-three weeks at a time, then we will ship them to another area,” he said.
Bruce said he was thankful that the station did not experience any water-based deaths or major casualties in our area of response zone, which includes the mouths of the three locations.
“That is a hugely successful summer for us especially with the amount of boating traffic for us,” he said. “We saw an influx in boats, and (saw) many people doing good things and staying safe. We are always going to see situations where people are going to need to get towed, but overall I think the community did a really good job of cognizant boating and staying safe and taking care of each other.”
He added that fishing season has gone well with the salmon run, and he said he was thankful and grateful for a good boating season.