CUSTER — On Tuesday Mason County Eastern selected Deanna Codman as the 2023 All-Around Senior at their awards ceremony held in the gym. As the awards assembly was wrapping up, Dena Thurston, a former MCE All-Around Senior and the presenter of the award to Codman on Tuesday, stepped to the microphone.
Thurston said this award is very special to her.
“When I think about this award and what it means, I think about past winners and what they all had in common,” she said. “In my mind these students were born with something special, it is almost as if they hit the ground running knowing there were great things in store for them. They also had an extremely supportive family system and encouraged them along the way. Past All-Around Seniors were kind and caring without fail. They were involved in clubs and athletics and achieved in the classroom. I guess that was the expectation from the start.”
Thurston said this was not something that the winners just started doing, it was something that was ingrained in you at an early age.
“These students were proud to wear the MCE insignia, whether it was a spirit shirt, a senior shirt or a team uniform representing the school and teammates was paramount above self promotion, these students knew hard work was the only honest way to achieve. Practice and dedication was the expectation, not an option,” she said. “True success only comes to those who push (themselves) into improvement on a daily, weekly and yearly basis. This work ethic is embedded through blood, sweat and tears, not excuses, laziness or privilege. Stepping up when others don’t and taking on additional responsibility is just a way of life, a philosophy to be emulated.”
She said this outstanding award is distinctive every year because we get to honor one student who stands above and beyond the rest.
Codman was excited when she heard her name called.
Codman is the daughter of Byron and Dana.
Codman who not only excels in the classroom graduating with a 3.96 gpa, she loves the athletic field playing basketball, volleyball, running track, and playing softball.
Codman plans to attend West Shore Community College in the fall on the Promise Scholarship. She plans to work full time at Meijer and take online classes.
“I am planning to get my general studies out of the way while I am figuring out my career path,” she said. “I am thinking maybe business.”
Codman said that the teachers and staff at MCE have always been there for her.
Codman besides being named the All-Around Senior received numerous awards and scholarships.
Codman has always been a leader, according to MCE principal Mark Forner.
“She is well respected and a great citizen,” Forner said. “She has always been a leader since middle school, it has always just been that way. She has a high level of trust with her classmates and with the staff. We are really going to miss her next year.”