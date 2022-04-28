HAMLIN TWP. — Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole recalled many of the ups and downs during his career as he stepped as a last-minute replacement to deliver the keynote address at the Mason County Republican Partys Lincoln Day Dinner Thursday night at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
Cole was filling in for State Senator and former Secretary of State Ruth Johnson. Johnson was slated to deliver the speech, but was diagnosed as being positive from COVID-19, according to Mason County GOP Chair Sheila Genter-Kraus.
Johnson, though, sent along some notes that Genter-Kraus shared with the party’s faithful. The notes included several bills that were passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature last year that were eventually vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.
“The governor’s actions continue to show that she cares more about political theater than public policy,” Genter-Kraus read aloud. “In addition to vetoing formal voter requirements and free state IDs for residents, the governor also vetoed several house bills that had broad bipartisan support.
“In fact, one of the bills she voted, HB 3528, originally passed the house of representatives with the support of every single member of own party, Gov. Whitmer’s own party.”
Genter-Kraus relayed that some of the bills would have allowed for the addition of polling place locations to be used by clerks, require training for election challengers, increased training for election workers about the role of the challengers, prohibited unapproved third parties from accessing the qualified voter files and ban voting machines and electronic pollbooks from being able to be connected to the internet on election day.
Whitmer vetoed many of the house bills at an NAACP event last fall, and Genter-Krause said Johnson noted that those bills had wide support.
“None of the bills vetoed that night were in the Senate package. They were all bipartisan House bills that passed with significant support from House Democrats,” she said.
Cole followed with a near 45-minute address where he discussed his motivations, how he carries on about the business of his office and some of the problem areas he’s learned in the past several years as he’s served.
Cole said there is a lot of anxiety, uncertainty and hatred in society, then said some of the things he faced while disagreeing with some of the stipulations put into place near the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
“This all started after I chose to take a stand against our governor, who I felt and the Supreme Court would later verify (and) validate, had overstepped her authority in some of her executive orders,” Cole said.
He spoke of taking the oath of office as well as receiving two pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution. He also talked about taking part in with the Claremont Institute, a California-based right-wing think tank, and some of the negative feedback he received to be a part of a sheriff’s fellowship program.
“While attending the Claremont, us eight sheriffs simply to learn the Bill of Rights, the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence were labeled extremist radicals by the Daily Beast,” Cole said. “We hadn’t even completed the training. We were never contacted or called, never asked what our training was.”
Cole discussed immigration, and many of the sheriffs who deal with the border issues between the United States and Mexico.
“Sheriff’s do not like losing ever, ever. If you ask a Texas sheriff what the border is like, they will tell you America no longer controls the southern border,” Cole said. “It’s controlled by the cartels because the cartels have more money, they have more funding, they have more equipment than American sheriffs of the Customs and Border Patrol agents.”
Cole said that “times were tough” and there is quite a bit of anxiety, uncertainty and anger.
“It’s my hope that tonight you have a little more insight that what I as a sheriff do,” he said. “And what we do… I hope your anxiety is a little bit less tonight. I hope you have a little more confidence in me as your sheriff and the things we’re doing around the state.”