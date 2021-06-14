Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole was awarded the Michigan Sheriff of the Year by the Michigan Sheriff’s Association Sunday evening in Grand Rapids.
Cole, who has served the residents of Mason County for more than 35 years, is currently in his third term as sheriff. He was nominated for the award by five fellow sheriffs from across the state. The MSA awards committee then makes the final decision.
Cole said he was humbled to be even nominated for the award.
“There are 83 great sheriffs serving their citizens. So to be selected is really beyond words,” Cole told the Daily News. “My family, school teachers, mentors and co-workers, past and present, really set me on the right course in life. And truth be told, the successes I’ve been able to be part of in our community was only possible because of our great community and the men and women in the sheriff’s office.
“Business leaders, community leaders and a supportive public have been so great to work with as well. All of these folks honestly, has made my job quite easy,” he continued. “Lastly my command staff is incredible. My leadership team and sergeants are wise beyond their years and bring great ideas to the table to further protect our residents and those visiting Mason County.”
The sheriff began his career as a reserve deputy in the sheriff’s office. He was hired as a full-time deputy in 1985 and promoted to sergeant in 1993. He currently serves on the MSA Board as vice president. Next year he will be president of the association.
The Terrence L. Jungel Sheriff of the Year Award recognizes a sheriff who has made outstanding contributions to law enforcement and the criminal justice profession, and has demonstrated exceptional service to their community, and has contributed to the betterment of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association.
Cole is a 1982 graduate of Ludington High School and received an associate's degree in law enforcement from West Shore Community College. Cole’s great, great-grandfather, Henry Cole, served as one of Mason County’s first sheriffs.