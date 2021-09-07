SCOTTVILLE — There were hugs and even a few tears in Scottville City Hall on Tuesday as Sally Cole officially resigned from her position with the city commission.
Her letter of resignation was approved, and she stepped down from the at-large seat she’s held since December 2015.
Sally and her husband, Jerry, recently sold their downtown Scottville business, Cole’s Antiques Villa, and the couple is planning to move outside the city limits. Once they do, they won’t be eligible to serve on the city’s boards or committees. Though they don’t know exactly where they’re heading yet, the Coles said the time was right to make the change.
Jerry resigned from his positions on the city’s planning commission and board of review on Aug. 16, and Sally’s resignation was something her fellow commissioners knew was coming. Still, they made it clear they didn’t want her to leave.
“Due to the change in her and her husband’s life, they will be moving out of town,” Mayor Marcy Spencer said. “Whether we accept it or not, she’s leaving us.”
Spencer made a motion to approve the resignation, and it was supported by Commissioner Bruce Claveau.
Several commissioners expressed their gratitude to the couple.
“You’re going to be very much missed, Sally — you and Jerry both,” Commissioner Rob Alway said.
Commissioners Ryan Graham and Nathan Yeowmans both praised Sally’s commitment to the city. Graham told her he sees her as an “icon and a legend” for her success in business, government and her sense of civic duty. Yeowmans said Cole was “an inspiration” for him.
Prior to the conclusion of the meeting, Sally said that when she and Jerry moved their business to Scottville after decades in Ludington, the city’s residents made the couple “really feel like we mattered,” by encouraging them to join public boards and committees.
She said she’s impressed with the city’s small businesses, its staff, its DPW workers, its officials, commission and committee members and more.
And, she implored any interested residents to consider serving on the commission.
“I just want to impress upon other citizens in our town to step up, take a look at what’s going on, and help,” she said. “Many hands make for lighter work, and our city is on the cusp of great things, so I encourage that.”
Spencer thanked the Coles for their service and their dedication.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the planning commission seat left vacant by Jerry was filled when commissioners unanimously approved the application of Randy Wyman. Wyman was the only resident to submit a letter of interest for the position. His first meeting will take place on Sept. 14.
CHICKEN ORDINANCE
Commissioners approved a revision of the city’s policy for keeping animals, livestock and fowl, which was originally proposed at the start of the summer.
The new policy establishes a permit process to be handled by City Manager Jim Newkirk, making chicken-keeping requests no longer under the purview of the full commission, unless it is called upon to preside over an appeal of a decision made by Newkirk.
Alway said one of the main reasons for the ordinance is that it takes requests out of the hands of the commission. Previously, Alway stated that it should not be the commission’s job to approve these requests, noting that the commission should focus on creating and enforcing policy.
A public hearing was held, during which no comments were made, and the ordinance was unanimously approved.
The new ordinance requires that chickens only be kept on single-family dwellings.
The ordinance also states that the maximum number of chickens on a property will be six. It prohibits roosters, requires that chickens must be maintained in an enclosed structure at all times, and prohibits the slaughtering of chickens, among other stipulations.
Permits, if approved by the city manager, are not transferable, and will be valid for one year.
WEBSITE SERVICES
The commission accepted a bid from Envigor for city website redesign services.
Envigor’s bid was one the three — picked from a total of eight by Newkirk — that were considered. The first-year cost will be $6,500, and $700 annually thereafter.
The personnel, rules and ethics committee recommended Envigor based on what was included in its proposal, and the proximity of the provider to Scottville.
“We came to the conclusion that Envigor was not only the most reasonable, but the most local,” said Alway, who serves on the committee.
Spencer noted that Proud City’s bid was slightly lower, bud did not include some of the same services for the cost. She also stated that the company was located in California, saying that “did not inspire confidence” about someone being present in the office to handle website issues.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city also upheld the denial of a FOIA request from Ludington resident Tom Rotta, who sought a copy of a speech read by Alway during a previous meeting.
The decision was made based on the advice of City Attorney Carlos Alvarado.
“Mr. Rotta requested a copy of the prepared speech that commissioner Alway read at (a recent) meeting …. The denial is based on the fact that the document did not exist in the record,” Alvarado said. “My conclusion … is that, since this was not part of the record, and simply does not exist the (denial) should be sustained.”
Spencer made a motion to uphold the denial, motioned to uphold the denial, which Yeowmans supported.
Spencer also reminded the commissioners and the public that Scottville’s first-ever Fall Celebration is Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. She encouraged people to come out and attend.