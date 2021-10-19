Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole was sworn in as the 78th president of the Michigan Sheriff’s Association Sunday night.
Cole was sworn in by 35th State Senator Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, at the group’s annual fall professional development meeting held at the Grand Traverse Resort in Traverse City.
He served as the organization’s vice president last year. Cole began his law enforcement career in 1985 at the sheriff’s office as a road patrol deputy.
“Being sworn in as the 2022 board president of our association is a huge honor,” Cole told the Daily News. “Michigan is fortunate to have 83 great men and women serving as sheriffs.
“This year has been a whirlwind for sure,” Cole added, referring to him being named the MSA Sheriff of the Year in the spring. ”I’m looking forward to 2022.
“With virtual capabilities, the board will be able to meet online which is really nice,” he said. “But honestly, the only reason I am able to serve as president is because of my command staff. They’re second to none.
“I also could never do this job without the love and support of my wife, Gina, and my family.”
VanderWall said it was a privilege to swear in his hometown sheriff as the next president.
“It was a great night to celebrate with the sheriffs and say and thanks and congratulations to those willing to serve and protect,” he said.
Matt Saxton, executive director of the MSA, said that getting to know Cole has been an honor and a privilege over the last nine years.
“I first met Kim when we both attended the MSA’s new sheriffs training in 2012,” Paxton said. “I had just gotten elected the new sheriff of Calhoun County.
“I can tell you he is a class act and a gentleman,” he continued. “He has shared a wealth of knowledge during his four years on the board of directors. The only bad thing about him serving as president is that in a year he will be off the board.
“I know that he will continue to share his knowledge and professionalism long after he is off the board though, because that’s who is.”
“I’m looking forward to this next year in continuing to work with Kim. He is truly an asset to our organization.”
Mason County Sheriff George Colyer also served as president of the MSA from 1936-1940. The Michigan Sheriffs’ Association was founded in 1877 and is the oldest law enforcement organization in the state.