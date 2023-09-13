PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Two juveniles were arrested after a string damaged mailboxes, Sheriff Kim Cole told the Pere Marquette Township Board of Trustees Tuesday afternoon during the board’s regular meeting at the township hall.
“We had a run of mailboxes that were set on fire,” Cole said. “Some were in PM, some in Amber (Township). We made and arrest of two juveniles. They chose to livestream onto Facebook (the events). Luck paid off that night. They were tied into some (vandalism) at Juniper Hills. There were some other (things damaged there).
“They were two young people that were not from our area, and that they were vacationing in our area.”
Cole was also thanked by Andrew Kmetz for the human trafficking sting that the sheriff’s office conducted at the township’s Suttons Landing last month.
“I was absolutely dumbstruck that we got three people,” Cole said. “There are people willing to come to our community and victimize our children.”
Cole said an event is scheduled for Nov. 10 with a specialist on human trafficking coming to Mason County Central. More information will become available in the coming weeks.
The various department heads gave verbal reports at the meeting, and as some of the committee members gave reports, Trustee Ron Soberalski said the construction of the conservation project is going along well.
“They’re showing us a completion date of yet this year,” he said. “I don’t see that.”
He said there are some items such as prefabricated walls that will need to be installed.