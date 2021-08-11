SCOTTVILLE — Cole’s Antiques Villa is closed, but owners Jerry and Sally Cole are adamant about one thing: They’re not quitting, just moving on.
The Coles are in the process of selling their building in downtown Scottville, and the remaining antiques will be auctioned off later in the month. But Sally and Jerry will still be around. They hope to do some appraising and consulting for antiques owners, and they’ll continue to collect.
So why close the store?
“The reason we’re leaving is, opportunity came to the door … and we listened,” Sally said, standing in the couple’s partially cleared-out storefront on North Main Street.
It was opportunity that brought them to Scottville from their previous space on Ludington Avenue in 2014 — a chance to take a step toward retirement while still doing what they loved.
This time, when Sally says “opportunity knocked,” she means it literally. A prospective buyer came to the door of Cole’s Antiques Villa in mid-June and asked if they’d be interested in selling the 135-year-old former Grand Army of the Republic building, including the adjacent lot that houses Cole’s Shed and the upstairs apartment where Sally and Jerry reside.
The couple had been nursing the idea of retirement for years, but it was that meeting that turned the idea into a reality.
“We’re in our mid-70s now, and we’ve thought (of retirement) for the past few years,” Sally said. “When this gentleman walked up, after we talked several different times, we thought, ‘This is it.’”
Now, the Coles have closed up shop, and they’re thinking about where they’ll go next.
The closing of the business and the sale of the store will likely lead to the couple relocating to outside the City of Scottville, which brings Sally and Jerry to a bittersweet conclusion. Currently, Sally is on the Scottville City Commission, while Jerry is on the planning commission and board of review. When they leave Scottville, they’ll no longer be eligible to hold those seats.
The prospect of leaving their posts is not something they take lightly.
“I’m heartfelt about it,” Sally said. “I was not politically motivated prior to (moving to Scottville), but we’ve known a lot of Scottville folks for a long time, and it was through that passion of wanting to support the town that we jumped right in.”
Before serving on the city commission, Sally was on the Downtown Development Authority board, where she led beautification and clean-up efforts for the city, organizing people to take care of island beds and pocket park areas.
“Everyone was great in supporting that,” Sally said. “There were individuals who just never failed to show up to blow the sidewalks clean, or pull the weeds in places they shouldn’t be.
“The heartbeat of Scottville and the dedication to Scottville is great. Everyone really cares.”
Sally and Jerry are not sure where they’ll move or exactly when they’ll do it, but it’s coming. Both the Coles and the community are already mourning the couple’s impending departure.
Sally said she’s been greeted by customers — loyal patrons who’ve visited Cole’s Antiques Villa at both its locations — with hugs and tears in the wake of the announcement that she and Jerry were closing up shop.
While talking about it, a tear or two formed in her eye and her voice quivered briefly, thinking of all the goodbyes, and all the kind people she’s met and worked with over the years.
Despite the melancholy surrounding the move, Sally and Jerry are confident they’ve made the right call.
“We feel really good about this,” Sally said. “It’s something we’ve been thinking about for a while and it just wasn’t the right time. But this was meant to be.”
She said they want to finish things on their own terms and “semi-retire” while they are still healthy and energetic.
As for the City of Scottville, Sally said she’s sure good things are coming.
“I feel that Scottville has great potential, and the people managing the city are doing a great job. We’re glad that we could help and support the town when it needed it, and it felt good,” Sally said.
Sally and Jerry have agreed not to disclose who the new owner of their building will be, or what the plans are for the space, but she knows it won’t be an antiques store. And that makes her a bit sad. Competition has never been a big factor in the antiques industry, at least not as far as the Coles are concerned. They have a “the more the better” philosophy, and they believe antiques stores can operate as a community, helping each other along.
That’s something the Coles said they’d be happy to do to any newcomers who decide to dive into the industry in their stead — perhaps in one of the storefronts in Scottville. That, Sally said, would make her happy.
“I would welcome another entrepreneur or newcomer to bring their business to Scottville,” Sally said. “There are other business locations in downtown Scottville that are begging for attention.”
THE AUCTION
The auction of the remaining inventory is on Saturday, Aug. 28. Find more details on the Cole’s Antiques Villa Facebook page or at www.merrittauctionservice.com.
“We know the public will really enjoy it because there’s a great variety here. The people who shop here know the kind of stuff that’s been in our store, and a lot of it’s still here,” Sally said.
It will be a two-ring auction, and it will take place in the green space next to the store.
WHAT’S NEXT
Sally and Jerry will continue to look for a place to relocate. Once they find their new home, they hope to stay in the game, at least partially. Antiques are important to them.
“We want to stop doing the store-level end of things when we can still do stuff. We’re taking our energy from this, and wherever we live, we’re still intending on appraising for people,” Sally said. “We feel very strongly that there are people in this area who need us … so we’re still going to be available. We can still make house calls, (and) we’re still going to buy and sell.”
Jerry will continue to work on restoring antique furniture and repairing clocks — two of his favorite hobbies.
Asked how he’s handling all the change, Jerry said, “It’s weird, but I’m OK.”
At the end of their almost 35-year career as business owners, the Coles look back on their time in both Scottville and Ludington with warmth and happiness.
“When we first came to Scottville, we were welcomed with open arms,” Sally said, adding that there was also plenty of support in Ludington.
“It was grand. … We feel very blessed to have been in business for so long.”