CUSTER — Mason County Eastern seventh-graders in Noah Albrecht’s class worked with fourth-graders taught by Eric Sherman and Carol Rowe to dissect a cow eye on Monday.
The students worked together during a lab to look at the different parts of the eye. The fourth-grade students are learning about the five senses, with an emphasis on the eye.
Albrecht, who teaches middle school and high school science, enjoys the collaborative approach because it not only gives his students a chance to learn about science, but it also teaches them to be a good human being.
“For the students, having that leadership, that mentor role, is a really big deal,” he said. “These students look up to seventh-graders like they are superheroes.
“I could, or Mr. Sherman could, teach these fourth-graders all sorts of stuff but a seventh-grader telling them, they are going to listen to them a lot more than an old guy like me. I find that the fourth-graders will appreciate that learning more if it came from a little older peer that they look up to.”
Albrecht said his seventh-graders just had a unit on physical science and the physics of light of sound and how people see.
“We are moving into life science now, so I thought this was a good segue between physical science and learning about the UV spectrum and how we perceive light,” he said.
He said the collaborative dissection went well.
“I thought this was an awesome morning. … The seventh-graders had a few things to overcome. First, many may or may not have been in this leadership role before. I appreciated them because they all stepped up to the plate. They were taking their time and working with the fourth-grade students, and that is what matters to me,” he said. “Forget science, if you learn how to be a good human being … and be a good leader, that is what is important.”
“I felt like I made a connection with the two fourth-graders I was working with today,” said seventh-grader Morgan Stocks. “At first I thought this was a little gross but I did have fun and I would do it again.”
Sherman thought the morning was a success, stating that the fourth-graders were engaged and there was plenty of conversation between both of the groups.
“It is sometimes a gamble when you take older kids and younger kids and put them together,” he said. “With this type of activity the kids seem to get into the activity and step up. They want to learn, they want to see it and touch it and understand it. Hopefully when these kids get older and start thinking of career choices, maybe in the medical field, they can look back on this experience.”