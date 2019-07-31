VICTORY TWP. — The College for Kids summer camp program returned Monday at West Shore Community College (WSCC) to offer five days of learning for ages 9 to 15 in a wide variety of educational and hobby classes.
Some of the courses include art, sketching, digital photography, theater, culinary arts, ecology, archery, business and more, said Cara Mitchell, who coordinates the program along with WSCC Business Opportunity Center Director Crystal Young.
“Those are cool things that kids like to do that normally they don’t get to do,” Mitchell said. “So it’s a very hands-on program where they actually learn a lot of stuff but are able to have a lot of fun, get dirty, get muddy and really just learn stuff.”
Each student picks one class for the morning and one class for the afternoon, and the students attend those same classes Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and then from 12:40 to 3:40 p.m.
“I love it because I think it’s important for kids at a young age to come to the college campus and see what it’s all about,” Mitchell said. “The sooner we can introduce kids to college, the less terrifying it is and the more exciting it is to look forward to.”
College for Kids has been educating young minds for at least 35 years, Mitchell said, adding that this year’s total enrollment has exceeded the previous record by about 10 students.
“We have a record number this year,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got 106 kids — that just went up to 108 today. We can still take more if kids want to come try it out the last few days of camp. We can always do that.”
To enroll a child in College for Kids, to find out about scholarship opportunities or for more information, email cemitchell@westshore.edu or call (231) 843-5825.
