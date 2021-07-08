VICTORY TWP. — Registration is now open for the College for Kids program, which will be hosted by West Shore Community College Aug. 2-6.
The five-day College for Kids is a hands-on opportunity to explore higher education through arts, sciences, communications and recreation in a day-camp atmosphere on the college campus. It features 21 action-packed learning adventures designed for young people, ages 9-15.
“Through College for Kids, students can discover new talents, expand their knowledge, and enjoy hands-on learning under the guidance of experienced educators,” says Cara Mitchell, program coordinator.
Some of the courses and activities include electronics, crime scene investigation, digital photography, pond ecology, data diving, welding warm up, and more.
Full-day, week-long participants receive two, 3-hour courses, and a College for Kids T-shirt for $100. Lunch is provided for full-day attendees.
Half-day week-long participants receive one, 3-hour course, and a T-shirt for $50. Some full and partial scholarships are available by contacting the coordinator.
To accommodate the schedule of guardians, students can be dropped off at WSCC's Tech Center at 8:30 a.m. and should be picked up at the same location no later than 4 p.m.
Registration is underway through July 25. Early registration is recommended, as most courses are limited to 15 participants. Register online at www.westshore.asapconnected.com.
For more information contact Mitchell at (231) 843-5825 or email cemitchell@westshore.edu.