Free college? Not quite.
But 207 area youths got to attend West Shore Community College’s College for Kids free of charge earlier this month thanks to a variety of donations and grants.
More than $38,000 was raised to send the largest-ever number of kids through the program, including 136 from Mason County.
“If it weren’t for the generous support … many of the students would not have been able to attend,” said Wendy Wells, talent pipeline coordinator at WSCC.
College for Kids is a five-day career exploration day camp on the college campus for children ages 9-15 that ran from Aug. 1 to 5.
Classes included “Adventures of a First Responder,” “Build-a-Business,” and others on welding, robotics, coding and even pond ecology.
The program “fosters education through engagement” and enables kids to “develop and hone hands-on, lifelong skills from field experts,” said event coordinator Cara Giammalva.
“The result is powerful growth,” she said. “Watching kids excel, finding their potential, coming out of their shell and learning a new skill that may not be taught elsewhere — these are the most rewarding outcomes received by the village it took to make this event a success.”
Tickets were either $150 or $75, depending on whether kids attended for half days or full days. Food and transportation were also available for fees.
The donated funds paid for two classes and their associated supplies, as well as field trips, lunches, T-shirts and transportation to and from WSCC, according to Wells.
The largest single donation, $20,000, was from the Mason County Promise, the college scholarship organization.
Promise Director Jody Maloney said the program is a good way to provide an “authentic pre-college experience” to get kids interested in “pursuing a post-secondary credential.”
“We want all of our young people to see themselves as ‘college material’ and to see college as not just affordable, but worth it,” she said.
Funds for transportation costs came from Manistee Intermediate School District and West Shore Educational Service District.
The MiSTEM Network West Central Region funded class supplies and materials.
And in-kind donations came from the Ludington-area Family Fare, Lowe’s and Meijer locations.
Various foundations in Lake, Manistee and Oceana counties also pitched in.
In Lake County, money came from the Baldwin College Access Center and Promise, Baldwin Community Schools and the Lake County Community Foundation.
In Manistee, it was the Manistee County Community Foundation’s Limitless Fund and Geoffrey Roland Paine Family Charitable Fund that chipped in.
The Community Foundation for Oceana County’s Mrs. Mullen’s Closet Fund and Oceana Youth Fund also donated money.