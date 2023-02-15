Pentwater native named to LSSU’s Dean’s List
SAULT STE. MARIE — Brandon Macher of Pentwater was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Lake Superior State University.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Macher is major ing in fisheries and wildlife management at LSSU and had a 4.0 GPA. He is the son of Lucy and Dave Macher of Pentwater.
Lang named to DePauw University’s fall Dean’s List
GREENCASTLE, Indiana — Tarah Lang from Irons was named to DePauw University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Eight area Alma College students honored
ALMA — Alma College released its Dean’s List for those students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the 2022 Fall Term, and it included eight area students.
Students who achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the Dean’s List.
Named to the list from Ludington are Sophia Cooney and Heather Kaatz. Scottville’s Keira Hatch was on the list as was Pentwater’s MacKenzie Brietner and Mikaylyn Kenney. Manistee students named were Dalton Gray, Justin Kissling and Starr Koon.
Two locals honored by Alpena Community College
ALPENA — Two Ludington students were named to the Alpena Community College Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
Named to the list were Carson Holmes and Steven Nelson.
The Dean’s List recognizes students whose grade point averages are between 3.50 and 3.99. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have full-time course loads of 12 or more credits.