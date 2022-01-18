Quinn named to Alpena Community College fall dean’s list
ALPENA — Zachary Quinn of Scottville was named to Alpena Community College’s Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list at the college, students mush have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 and be a full-time student with 12 or more credits.
Lang named to DePauw fall dean’s list
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Tarah Lang from Irons was named to DePauw University’s fall 2021 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale at DePauw University.
Three locals named to Northwestern Michigan College dean’s list
TRAVERSE CITY — Three area students were named to the dean’s list at Northwestern Michigan College for their work in the fall 2021 semester.
Mariah Sniegowski of Ludington was named to the dean’s list as were Stephen Loredo and Jeremiah Torrey of Manistee.
To be eligible, Northwestern Michigan College students named to the list earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 while taking five or more credits in a semester.
Six area students named to Alma’s dean’s list
ALMA — Alma College released the Dean’s List for those students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the 2021 fall term, and the list includes six area students.
Students who achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the Dean’s List.
Ludington’s Heather Kaatz and Sophia Cooney were named to the list as was Scottville’s Keira Hatch. Pentwater’s MacKenzie Breitner was on the list, too. Manistee’s Justin Kissling and Starr Koon were also named to the list.
Manistee resident named to SNHU president’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University congratulated Manistee native Hannah Curtis on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.
Wickham named to Wheaton College’s dean’s list
WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Ella Wickham of Ludington was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
To earn dean’s ;ist honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.