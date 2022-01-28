Wendt named to Olivet College dean’s list
OLIVET — Ludington’s Kyle Wendt was named to Olivet College’s dean’s list for his work in the classroom for the fall semester.
To earn a spot on the list, a student must be full-time and earn a grade point average of 3.5 of higher.
Vaara earns Trinity Christian dean’s list honor
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Elena Vaara of Ludington was named to the dean’s list at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois, for the 2021 fall semester.
Traditional undergraduate students who attend Trinity Christian full-time and earn a 3.5 grade pointe average or better earn the honor.
Myers named to Albion College dean’s list
ALBION — Kirk Myers of Manistee was named to Albion College’s dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.
Students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in four graded courses are named to the dean’s list.
Myers is majoring in kinesiology-exercise science with a minor in psychology. The Frankfort graduate is the son of Christopher and Renee Myers of Manistee.