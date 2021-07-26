Meeker graduates from Shenandoah
WINCHESTER, Va. — Shenandoah University announced recently that Ludington native Mekayla Meeker was one of 1,200 students to celebrate graduation this past May during commencement ceremonies.
The ceremonies were for students who graduated in either May 2021, December 2020 or August 2020.
Local students named to Dean’s List at Kalamazoo College
KALAMAZOO — Four local students at Kalamazoo College were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester.
Luke Middlebrook of Ludington, Garrett Hanson of Scottville, Talea Fournier of Branch and Hope Miller of Manistee each were named to the Dean’s List.
To earn recognition, a student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Three local students named to SVSU’s President’s List
UNIVERSITY CENTER — Three local students earned a 4.0 grade point average for the Winter 2021 semester at Saginaw Valley State University, and each was named to the university’s President’s List. Named to the list were Eliza Kriz of Ludington, Amber Forbes of Scottville and Anna Lee of Manistee.
To be eligible, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 GPA.
Florian graduates from Austin Peay
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University announced recently that Scottville native Jillian Florian was one of 1,600 graduates to receive a degree.
Florian received her degree during commencement ceremonies May 4-7.
Strandberg earns nursing degree
ALLENDALE — Ryan Scott Strandberg, formerly of Ludington, graduated from Grand Valley State University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in May.
Last month, Strandberg was licensed to be a nurse. He sought a career in nursing after serving with the U.S. Marine Corps and completing a combat trauma management course while serving as an antitank missileman/machine gunner.
Strandberg, the son of the late Karen Strandberg of Ludington and Kevin and Great Strandberg of Manistee, works for Spectrum Health in the Grand Rapids area.
Wickham named to Wheaton Dean’s List
WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College announced that Ludington native Ella Wickham was named to the college’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale.