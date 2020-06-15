Six area students graduate from Michigan Tech in spring
HOUGHTON — Six area students earned degrees from Michigan Technological University in Houghton following the Spring 2020 semester.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, conventional commencement ceremonies were not held. A commencement ceremony to honor the Spring 2020 graduates is scheduled for April 24, 2021, on the Michigan Tech campus.
Recognition of the spring graduates can be found on the Graduation Celebration website, https://www.mtu.edu/grad-celebration/
Graduates from the local area to earn bachelor’s degree include from Ludington: Lucas Catron, computer science; Mason Chapman, construction management; Makenzie Condit, electrical engineering; and Zeb Jones, environmental engineering; from Manistee, Allie Zimmerman, environmental engineering; and from Pentwater, Tyler Quinn, sound design
MTU announces Dean’s List for spring
HOUGHTON — A dozen students from the area were recognized for the academic success by being named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester at Michigan Technological University.
To be named to the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Some students achieved a 4.0 grade point average.
Local honorees include Lucas Catron, Mason Chapman, William Rivet, Adam Tutak (4.0) and J.T. Walunus (4.0) from Ludington; Chad Bruce (4.0) from Hart; and
Maggie Blevens (4.0), Heidi Feliczak, Ben Granger (4.0), Sarah Kiszelik, Joshua Robles and Allie Zimmerman (4.0) from Manistee.