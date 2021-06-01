Two locals named to Dean’s List at Cedarville
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — A pair of Hart graduates were named to the Dean’s List for Cedarville University, the college announced in late May.
Alayna Ackley of Mears and Abraham Enns of Hart were named to the list after carrying a 3.75 grade point average or higher while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Branning receives master’s degree
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota — Dr. Jennifer Branning of Ludington earned her master’s degree in business administration in healthcare from the University of Sioux Falls late last month.
Branning and more than 400 students celebrated their graduation.
Cupp earns master’s degree from CMU
MOUNT PLEASANT — Ryan Cupp received his master’s degree in music with an emphasis on conducting from Central Michigan University on May 8.
As a two-year graduate assistant for the School of Music, Cupp ran the University Band and assisted with the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Symphony Band and Chippewa Marching Band. He was also guest-conductor of the Wind Symphony.
In off-campus events, he served as emcee for the CMU Marching Band at the 2019 New Mexico Bowl and was co-presenter at the 2020 Michigan Music Conference in Grand Rapids.
University commencement ceremonies were held outdoors at Kelly/Shorts stadium. Ryan is a graduate of Ludington High School.