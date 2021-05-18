Patterson inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, gives presentation at senior showcase at Alma
ALMA — Mental health, entrepreneurship, branding and sports media were among the topics explored by Alma College students at the college’s annual new media studies senior showcase on April 25, and Asia Patterson of Ludington gave a presentation in the area of Mental Health and Wellness.
For the second consecutive year, the showcase — an annual rite of passage in which new media sturdies majors and minors display their thesis projects and discuss them before a live audience — was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patterson’s presentation was titled, “Self-Aware.”
Patterson was also one of 22 students at Alma College to be selected for Phi Beta Kapa, an scholastic honorary society. Patterson is majoring in Spanish and new media studies.
The newest members were inducted during an in-person ceremony on April 22 at Zimmerman Hall, in the college’s Wright Leppien Opera House, located in downtown Alma. The ceremony was one of the first large, in-person gatherings held at Alma College this past year, organizers said, and was a “return to normalcy” after last year’s induction ceremony was held virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walunas earns master’s degree in education from Concordia University, Nebraska
SEWARD, Nebraska — Sara Walunas of Ludington earned a master’s degree in education from Concordia University in Nebraska.
Concordia founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Neb., which currently serves over 2,500 students.
Wickham named to Wheaton College Fall Dean’s List
WHEATON, Illinois — Wheaton College student Ella Wickham of Ludington was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.
To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Two Hart natives named to Olivet Nazarene Spring Dean’s List
BOURBONNAIS, Illinois — Aubrey Hertzler and Delaney Moul, both of Hart, were named to the Spring Dean’s List by Olivet Nazarene University.
To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Kissling earns President’s Cup award
ALMA — Seventy-five Alma College students — 58 first-year students, 15 sophomores and two juniors — were recently awarded the President’s Cup for the 2020-21 academic year, including Justin Kissling, a first-year student from Manistee.
The students earned the honor by achieving the highest academic standing in their respective classes at Alma. The tradition of the President’s Cup was started more than 50 years ago in 1968 by Alma’s ninth President, Robert D. Swanson. Students earning the honor receive a certificate acknowledging their achievement.