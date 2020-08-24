AMBER TOWNSHIP — A veterans group helped to raise funds during a motorcycle ride earlier this month for the Miss Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause, and the members donated the proceeds Saturday to Sawyer Hendrickson.
Members of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association 35-4 Detachment A, or The Lost Boys, is a group of veterans that are around the northwest corner of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan. The fairly new group at three years donated all of its proceeds from last year’s ride, and this year, the proceeds were split four ways, according to Detachment Commander Rich “Skid” Rowe.
“We’re glad to do it,” Rowe said.
The group was able to raise $5,000 this year during the ride on Aug. 1, and Rowe said part of the reason was because there have been fewer events for the motorcycle riders. Miss Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause received $1,250.
“There wasn’t a traditional blessing of the bikes (and many other events). We were able to get people from all over, the Upper Peninsula, Saginaw, Detroit,” Rowe said.
Word got out well through members contacting other riders. Tony “Busy Bee” Mosher, the club’s secretary, said he distributed cards about the club and discussed the event to passengers on the SS Badger where he works.
They were grateful to several places that helped out, too, such as Rosie’s Place in Bear Lake, the Hof Bar and Grill in Free Soil and Diner 31 in Manistee.
The group is looking for more combat veterans who ride to join the group, Mosher said.
Hendrickson, 11, has worked the past five years putting together care packages for active service members through the charity she and her mom, Heather, created.
Heather Hendrickson said the organization, too, felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of events and fundraising. They’ve had a lot fewer of both.
“I haven’t been busy at all,” Sawyer said.
Heather said being busy has changed quite a bit. Sawyer and Heather Hendrickson were planning on attending a Pearl Harbor Day event, an event with Rolling Thunder in Ohio and speaking at the national Rotary Club convention planned to take place in California. She also was planning to take part in events with AMVETS and the Eagles, too.
“We had 100 canceled events this year,” Heather Hendrickson said.
The organization pivoted from some fundraising events in person to those that can be done online. It recently hosted an online auction. It also is preparing for the upcoming Christmas stocking care packages, including checking with the U.S. Postal Service on rates and delivery.