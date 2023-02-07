It’s a bit of a rebuilding year for Pentwater’s Winterfest, but organizers are hoping the slew of activities offered during the back-to-back Saturday festival will lead to a strong turnout.
Winterfest, which takes place on Hancock Street all day both this Saturday and on Feb. 18, is back to an in-person format this year after being held in a hybrid or virtual capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to events coordinators Liza Lundquist and Amber Sadler with the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce.
Lundquist and Sadler said the festival took a few hits during the pandemic, including the loss of the Polar Plunge, which was once a major draw.
“It used to be huge,” Lundquist said. “(There) used to be a lot of people and it’s kind of dwindled down because of COVID. This year’s going to be kind of new for us. A lot of events have come back. We’re hoping for a really good turnout.”
In an effort to reimagine and rebuild the festival, Lundquist and Sadler said the Chamber is focusing on offering a host of smaller activities as opposed to one big, central event like the plunge.
“We’re trying to come up with fun activities to do instead of the Polar Plunge and to keep people in town,” Lundquist said.
To that end, the organizers have included outdoor recreation events, community gatherings and more, partnering with local businesses and organizations to offer as much as possible.
THIS SATURDAY
One of Winterfest’s biggest draws, the indoor farmers market, will be back from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church. The farmers market will also be open on Feb. 18.
Pentwater Public School is again taking part in the festival, hosting the Snowman Scram 5k and 1-mile fun run to raise money for its cross country and track teams.
The run starts at 11 a.m. at the school, 600 E. Park St. The cost is $20 for 1-mile fun run or $30 for 5k, which has virtual options, too.
For more information about the Snowman Scram, email efatura@pentwater.k12.mi.us or call (231) 869-4100 x 243.
Lundquist said the Pentwater Arts Council is sponsoring a Corks & Canvas event from 2 to 5 p.m., during which attendees can “sip some wine and look at some art within the galleries that wanted to be a part of it.”
One new activity is a frozen T-shirt race at 2 p.m. Organizers will wet and freeze T-shirts in preparation for the event, and on Saturday participants will see who can unfold the icy shirts and put them on fastest.
Also on Saturday — if the weather conditions are right — there will be cross country skiing at Pentwater Pathways from noon to 3 p.m.
The unseasonable weather has been a bit of an issue this, according to Sadler and Lundquist. Both said the recent snow dumps and frigid temperatures boosted hopes for this year’s festival, but conditions are changing so quickly that it’s hard to plan some of the outdoor events with any certainty.
“If we’re able to get colder weather again, we wanted to have an ice skating rink, but with all the thawing and refreezing we weren’t able to make that happen,” Lundquist said. “But we’ll have a bonfire at the Village Green and a fire pit that we’re going to borrow from the DDA.”
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
The annual Ryan Williams Perch Tournament, which is slated for Feb. 18, but it might have to be called off if the temperatures aren’t cold enough.
“We’re going to wait until closer to the weekend, but if there’s no ice we’re going to call it,” Sadler said.
Participation in the Free Fishing Weekend on Feb. 18 could also be affected by the weather.
Lundquist and Sadler said many events will take place regardless of the conditions, including a scavenger hunt from 1 to 2:30 p.m. with a “bunch of clues that pertain to local businesses” scattered throughout the village for kids to find.
Also on Feb. 18, the Antler Bar is joining in, hosting live music from John Merchant and serving New Orleans-style cuisine.
There will be a Poker Run, presented by Jilly’s Gallery from noon to 4 p.m., and, if weather allows, a blindfolded snowman-building contest from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Village Green.
Lundquist and Sadler said they hope people come out and see what Winterfest has to offer, and support the community and the soft-relaunch of the festival.
“Just come experience Pentwater,” Lundquist said. “Everyone knows Pentwater as a really awesome summer community and it honestly is awesome all seasons. (Winterfest) gives people that are maybe not from the area a chance to experience the wonderful village of Pentwater in the winter months.”
For more information, a complete list of events, and updates about possible changes or additions to the festival, visit www.pentwater.org/winterfest, or find the Pentwater Winterfest on Facebook.