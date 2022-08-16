“Come hungry. Leave with a job.”
That’s what it says on the flyer for a job fair at Rotary Park next week, when you can grab a free hot dog and get face-time with 55 employers looking to make their next hire.
Many job-seekers are expected to be hired on the spot at the “block-party style hiring event.”
Michigan Works! West Central is hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Tables and pop-up tents will be set up around the park with representatives from each business to talk with.
Computers will be available for visitors to fill out applications. And there’ll be free hot dogs and snacks, too.
“We’ve got a cross-section from restaurant to business to corporation to factory,” said talent specialist Don Palmer. “And they’re all going to be located in one place. … We expect a lot of people to be hired on the spot.”
Local employers are set to include Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, the SS Badger carferry, House of Flavors, Mason-Oceana 911, Jamesport Brewing Company, Great Lakes Castings, Gourmet Mushrooms, Little River Casino Resort and Hardman Construction.
Plenty of the chain stores and restaurants will be there, too, as well as recruiters from the U.S. Navy, Army and Marines.
“We still have businesses that certainly need employees,” Palmer said. “We have mom-and-pop businesses to major corporations that are all in need of new employees.”
Michigan Works! regularly hosts job fairs with two or three employers, he said, but this event is in another league.
“We have never done (a hiring event) to this magnitude,” he said.
The bigger-than-usual event is the result of a motivational challenge from the Michigan Works! West Central headquarters in Big Rapids.
The other five counties in the West Central region have hosted their own block-party-style events, he said, with the last to be hosted in Rotary Park.
“Hopefully this event will bring out the people who are interested in working,” he said. “They can apply online under a tent at Rotary Park.”
Mason County’s jobless rate was 5.2% percent in June, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. More recent figures are not yet available.