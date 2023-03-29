The Childhood Cancer Campaign continues to assist families who are dealing with a situation no parent wants to go through, a child diagnosed with cancer.
In February, 5-year-old Scottville Maci Jensen of Scottville was diagnosed with malignant melanoma that began as two spots on her head. Her parents, Lars and Rosie Jensen, have two other children, Anna, 7, and Noah, 3.
Tom and Patricia Ezdebski, co-founders of the Childhood Cancer Campaign, have assisted around 25 kids through the nonprofit. They found out about Jensen’s diagnosis and asked to help.
“The CCC first became aware of Maci through a mutual friend of mine and Patricia’s, Stephanie Malburg,” Tom Ezdebski said. “Stephanie works with Rosie at Dairy Queen. Patricia and I also worked with Rosie when she was an employee of the hospital a few years ago.”
After contacting the Jensen family and learning about their needs to make this new transition smoother, the Ezdebskis got to work, figuring out the appropriate ways the campaign could help Maci and her family.
“The CCC has assisted the family with gas cards for traveling to and from Grand Rapids,” Ezdebski said. “We have also placed 14 piggy banks at area businesses in Ludington and Scottville for the public to make donations to Maci’s family.
“The CCC has had over 500 Maci Strong wristbands produced. Individuals are able to purchase wristbands for any donation. All money received will go to Maci’s family.
“We are currently taking orders for Maci Strong T-shirts. B&M screen printing is producing the shirts for us at a discount. The shirts are on sale for $20. Thanks to a sponsorship from Pro-Master (Carpet & Restoration), all $20 for each shirt will go to Maci’s family.”
Through donations, fundraisers and returning hundreds of thousands of bottles and cans, the CCC has continued to raise money for families like the Jensens.
“We are continuing to take people’s returnable bottles and cans,” Ezdebski said. “Those can be dropped off at 1011 Mitchell St. To date, we have returned approximately 780,000 cans/bottles. Our goal is to get to one million by the end of 2023 or by midway through 2024. Tim and Anne Murphy are on our board and Charlie Wood — who is not a CCC board member, but is very supportive of the CCC — helps with taking cans back.
“We also have a fund in the Community Foundation, which we started in 2010, knowing that we will not be here forever, but children in this county will always need this kind of help and support. It’s unfortunate but true. We wanted to be sure that this work would live on long after us, into perpetuity for future families in need.”
The outpouring of local support has been very positive, Ezdebski stated. He said he is continually impressed by how Mason County bands together when there’s a child in need.
“The community support for Maci has been absolutely amazing,” he said. “There are currently three fundraisers planned for Maci.”
The first fundraiser will be the “Mitts Off for Maci” hockey game planned for April 29 at the West Shore Community College Ice Arena. Kathy Schafer and Nate Robidoux are in charge of this event.
Ezdebski stated that this event will be similar to the hockey event last year for Charity Lawler.
“Keegan Lawler, Charity’s brother, will play in this tournament as well for Maci,” Ezdebski said. “He played for his sister in her tournament, which he planned and organized.”
During the fundraiser, there will be a chuck-a-puck contest, silent auctions including items from the Detroit Red Wings, t-shirt sales and more. The Fudgie Friends will also be selling some special treats they have created that evening as well.
On May 7 at Mason County Central High School, there will be a spaghetti dinner/silent auction/bake sale. Stephanie Muralt and Amanda Kessel, along with many others are making this event possible, Ezdebski said.
“There will be many items available at the silent auction,” he said. “Many area businesses have graciously donated either items or gift certificates. The Fudgie Friends will also be there.”
A pancake breakfast will take place May 27 at Whiskey Creek Campground. The event is open to the public as well as to the campers. Michelle Gilliam, one of the owners of Whisky Creek is coordinating the fundraiser.
“The Childhood Cancer Campaign would not be able to help area families without the very generous and ongoing support of the community,” Ezdebski said. “We are very grateful for that support. The CCC belongs to the community and every cent raised here helps a local family in need. Every cent. We have no employees.
“All of the CCC board members are volunteers, wanting to help area families. We volunteer our time and ensure that all funds raised go directly to the families in need. Patricia and I have always said, this is not our CCC, this is the county’s Childhood Cancer Campaign. This community has stepped up time and again and in ways that continue to inspire us to help families who have a child with cancer. It’s a devastating experience for any family.”
Jensen is currently receiving immunotherapy through the oncology department at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. Treatments are expected to take about a year.
“We want the Jensen family and all of the families past, current and future to know that the CCC is there for them,” Ezdebski said. “We will do whatever we can to support them. They will never be alone. The CCC is here now and will be here into the future. The CCC board takes this responsibility very seriously.”
Jensen’s mom, Rosie, stated that she cannot believe how much the CCC and the community have stepped up to help her daughter.
“Tom and Patricia are great,” she said. “They are always checking in to make sure we have everything we need. The amount of support from the community has been amazing and greatly appreciated. Tom and Patricia have been helping us navigate through it all with everything else going on with Maci and our family.”