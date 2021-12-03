Appointing a new commissioner and continuing the discussion about marijuana businesses are items on the Scottville City Commission’s agenda for its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at city hall.
The city has until Dec. 15 — 30 days from the resignation of Bruce Claveau on Nov. 15 — to find someone to serve out the remainder of that term. Since the commission approved Claveau’s resignation, one resident has stepped forward and expressed a desire to fill the vacancy, according to the notes for Monday’s meeting.
Meg Cooper, an agriscience paraprofessional at the West Shore Educational Service District, submitted a letter of interest to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk on Dec. 1.
“I am interested in filling the open city commission seat. I believe serving as commissioner will be a rewarding experience and an excellent way to contribute to the quality of life in our community,” Cooper wrote. “I’m always looking for ways to get involved.”
Cooper stated that she’d be able to start in January 2022. That means that if she is appointed, the commission will be down one person for a period exceeding 30 days, but Newkirk said that shouldn’t be a problem as long as someone is appointed prior to Dec. 15.
“We just have to have the position filled,” Newkirk said. “They can be appointed now. … They were just letting us know they have a conflict … until January.”
MARIJUANA BUSINESSES
A potential repeal of the city’s prohibition on marijuana businesses will also be discussed, but Newkirk said he’s not sure exactly what form the discussion will take.
The item is listed on the agenda under unfinished business, with no prepared resolution attached, but Newkirk said it’s possible that action could be taken.
“It would not surprise me if there was a decision made,” Newkirk said.
He noted that even if a motion to repeal the marijuana ban is made and supported on Monday, the city will still have to go through the process of introducing a new ordinance, which means the rules won’t change until 2022, if at all.
“We can’t create an ordinance for something that’s technically still prohibited,” Newkirk said. “We’re going to try to move it through the process as quick as we can, but we’re also going to do our due diligence, make sure there’s ample time for the public to be heard … and make sure we’re doing what’s best for the city.”
During the Nov. 15 meeting commissioners in attendance seemed to agree that repealing the policy should be considered. However, Mayor Marcy Spencer asked that the issue be tabled, since several members were absent during that meeting. She said the issue was important enough to warrant the full commission’s attendance.
Scottville’s marijuana business ban was implemented in early 2019. In the time since, the city has been asked to reconsider by residents, at least one commissioner and most recently a marijuana provisioning business hoping to put down roots in the city.
The city commission agreed to revisit the matter in September, after being presented with a business plan and a request to repeal the ban from Left Coast Apothecary, a local business hoping to launch a recreational marijuana dispensary in the city’s downtown district.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners will also consider setting 2022 meeting dates for the city commission, the planning commission, the parks and recreation board and the Downtown Development Authority board for 2022.