For decades, workers with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service based at the Ludington Biological Station have treated area streams and rivers to combat the invasive species of sea lamprey.
Since 2020, those efforts are from a newly built structure in the First Street Business Park in Pere Marquette Township owned by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission. It was built specifically with the knowledge of the service’s mission of treating for the species.
“First and foremost, we built it to spec,” said Marc Gaden, deputy executive secretary for the commission. “Anything that had to do with operations, the laboratory, the vehicle storage, how the vehicles moved with the specific purpose of keeping the lampricide in mind.
“We included people in the lamprey control program (in the design). We’re not trying to put a square peg in a round hole here.”
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for decades was housed at a location that is privately owned and leased by the General Services Administration on the service’s behalf. The international commission — a joint effort of the American and Canadian governments — owns the new building.
The service’s primary mission at the station is to carry out treating sea lamprey with a chemical called 3-trifluoromethyl-4-nitrophenol (TFM). Gaden said there are many more precautions being taken into account with the chemical.
“TFM is stored and it is shipped in non-corrodible plastic containers. Back in the day, the containers were made of metal and were prone to corrosion and leakage,” Gaden said. “There are locking clamps on the containers, and the leakage rarely, if ever, happens. It’s a standard in the industry.”
Should a spill happen at the facility, Gaden said the structure was built to contain it. The floor is sloped to have spills empty into a center drain that’s also made up of materials that can withstand the chemical.
“If there were a larger spill, the storage building has a specially coated epoxy floor that is built to spec. It’s built to withstand things (such something) highly corrosive like sulphuric acid. TFM is not anywhere near that class. It’s built to withstand something more corrosive than that.”
The drain empties into a 250-gallon storage tank, again made to specifically handle the chemical, and Gaden said the commission meets the requirements for storing pesticides under the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
“We have a contract with an environmental disposal agency out of Kalkaska and deal with what’s in (the storage tank),” he said.
Gaden said the TFM will be disposed of properly, and the specifications of the building should prevent any contamination.
“It’s not going to seep through the floor. It’s not going to dissolve the floor,” he said. “It’s going to be contained in a storage tank that will be disposed of and disposed of properly.”
If there are spills of TFM on the vehicles, Gaden said there is a dedicated washing bay to clean the vehicles, and that drains into a different 500-gallon tank. That tank, too, is managed by an environmental disposal company.
“This isn’t the ‘60s any more. All of the containers meet the specifications of both Canada and the United States. We follow that to what’s required,” he said.
The new building, because of how it was built, is one that works well for the service and its mission, Gaden said.
“It’s been a wonderful, state-of-the-art, built-to-spec facility. The staff seems to find it’s quite conducive to doing their jobs,” he said. “The only drawback was we opened it in the middle of COVID.
“It is nice to see a building that’s tailored to what the needs are. I can’t speak highly enough of the Fish and Wildlife Service to do this work and rid the Great Lakes of this nasty, noxious (animal) that kills hundreds of millions of pounds of fish. The Fishery Commission is very pleased to have the appropriate location perfectly suited to do their jobs.”