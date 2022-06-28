PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The county board’s Public Safety & Courts Committee pumped the brakes on adding two school resources officers during its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
A proposal was put forth that would partially fund two school resource officers with one each for Ludington Elementary School and Mason County Eastern. During the summer months, the officers would be dedicated to Pere Marquette Charter Township.
The proposal calls for the county to take on 75% of the costs of the two new officers at roughly $140,000 per year with about $50,000 per year to be paid by PM Township.
Mason County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Oscar Davila outlined the process his office and the emergency management department worked through in ensuring safety in schools, starting in 2012.
“We had to realize that we may not be there when (an incident) occurs,” Davila said. “That’s a hard pill to swallow.”
Davila said that considering a 5-6 minute response time for officers across the country, having a trained officer in a school building is critical.
The county board previously considered a similar arrangement between it and West Shore Community College for a school resource officer for its campus in 2018. After being denied by the county, the college turned to the City of Scottville and Mason County Central Schools, and the three entities entered into an agreement for the school resource officer in fall 2020.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said the costs just for 2023 have increased to an annual cost $279,000 when considering not only the wages and benefits for the officers, but also purchasing vehicles and equipment. Knizacky said the county’s policy also accounts for saving funds for replacing the equipment.
“The budget is insufficient as it’s proposed,” he said.
Jody Hartley, a member of the committee, said he wanted to know more information about funding, and he suggested an ad hoc committee be formed that includes the chairpersons of public safety and finance committees; the sheriff and both city’s police chiefs; and the superintendents of each school.
“We need to get the schools at the table talking,” Hartley said. “I’ve got three letters from superintendents, (but) I think the schools can do more.”
Lew Squires, another member of the committee, said he would also like to see more information, and the committee voted to have the full board discuss the proposal at its work session it scheduled for July 26. From his view, where the funding source is from isn’t quite as important.
“It’s all tax dollars, whether it’s coming from the feds, state or local. I wish I had more information,” Squires said. “You’re planting the seed here. It would be nice to see comments (from the schools). I’d like to hear from the (PM) township supervisor. I know (PM township) carried discussion and voted on it. At the same time, this is a big egg. This has tons of potential.”
Knizacky suggested a memorandum of understanding would be good to have between all of the parties involved — the school districts, the county and PM Township. The memo should address when the officers would be deployed and their actual duties, addressing indemnification issues and funding sources.
Hartley said the state passed a bill in December that increased the funding for school resource officers from $10 million to $50 million, and the county should try to access it. Davila, in response, said those funds are basically for already established officers.
Committee Chair Gary Castonia, once the motion passed to have the item up for discussion for the full board, said he did not want to rush into a decision.
“I’m definitely for it, but I don’t want to jump to a quick decision before knowing more about it,” he said.