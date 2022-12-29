PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A committee of the Mason County Board of Commissioners made a recommendation to the full board that outlines steps forward to potentially bring a county-wide high-speed internet to fruition.
The Buildings, Planning, Drains and Airport Committee met Thursday morning in the airport conference room to hammer out a recommendation for the full board to consider after the new year.
The committee decided to recommend to move ahead with a 100% county-owned and privately-operated and maintained system. If approved, the board will ask the county administrator to seek a consultant or firm to prepare a request for proposal related to the design, building, operation and maintenance of it. The system is to be funded with a combination of a bond, millage, user fees, funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, grant dollars and appropriations from the county.
“I think ultimately, the public is going decide,” said Commissioner Janet Andersen. “I look at it like schools (with bond issues they pursue).”
Committee Chair Steve Hull started the discussion with the question as to whether the county should even pursue broadband, but it was quickly decided to do so.
The committee members discussed what type of system should the county pursue. One, described by Birmingham, Alabama-based Lit Communities, was an open concept where several entities could lease out the networks to other internet service providers. Another was a closed concept described by Aspen Smart Networks where one organization would allow for a single internet service provider without leasing out to others.
Both businesses made presentations at a full board work session in November.
They settled on the county-owned system with the task of finding a private operator of the system.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said getting responses in a request for proposal to operate the system is very critical.
“If no one is willing to operate it, we’re dead in the water or have to consider having a county department operating it,” he said.
Financing a project drew discussion. Knizacky said financing everything strictly through user fees creates too great of a risk to the county. He recommended that a bond and millage would raise the money to do the initial building of the network, but user fees would pay for the operation of the network.
Knizacky said that in levying the millage each year, the board would need to only levy the amount needed to service the principal and interest on the bonds that were purchased through the millage. The rate of the millage could conceivably be lower than what was initially sought because of increases in property tax values.
“You levy what you need,” he said.
Knizacky recommended the county should look at putting both the funds it received through ARPA as well as some appropriations from the county itself into an escrow account. Those funds could offset a lack of use.
He explained that if a smaller percentage of people take the broadband internet than what was assumed in the feasibility study, the funds in the escrow may make up the difference until that percentage increases.
The final terms of a millage were undetermined Thursday, but options considered either 20 years or 30 years. Knizacky said a longer term brings a higher interest rate.
He also said any grant funding should not be factor into the project, and grant dollars are likely to only be applied to areas believed to be underserved in internet service. Those savings then could be realized elsewhere.
The full county board is expected to take up the resolution at its Jan. 10, 2023, regular meeting.