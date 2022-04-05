PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Some changes to the local rules and policies for brownfield redevelopment will be considered by the full county board after a discussion and decision of the board’s Finance, Personnel & Rules Committee.
The committee met Tuesday morning at the Mason County Airport’s conference room to discuss the issue, and passed on proposed changes to the full board to consider although the City of Ludington declined an offer from the county.
The city requested the county relax three of its local rules to allow for more development. The county sent a proposal to the city for an agreement. That proposal from the county was declined by the city’s finance committee.
“We have received a lot of communication from people concerning the need for housing,” said Janet Andersen, the committee chair and the chair of the county’s board of commissioners. “I think the proposal that was brought forth addressed those three items. Actually, it went over and above by addressing all housing. We’re not just looking at what is deemed affordable for definition for one person because that definition means something different to everybody.
“I think looking at all housing, that was a compromise.”
The county’s proposal to the city was removing the restrictions on infrastructure spending, allow the revolving loan fund capture and usage and remove the cap of 15 percent on contingency on all housing projects if the city approves the following:
• If a brownfield applicant does not apply to receive the state education tax or local school millage, the city would contribute 50 percent of the sewer/water rates revenue on the parcel to the brownfield authority until either the infrastructure is paid off or the tax increment financing is closed; or,
• If a brownfield applicant does apply and receive the state education tax or local school millage, the city would contribute 100 percent of the sewer/water rates revenue on the parcel to the brownfield authority until either the infrastructure is paid off or the tax increment financing is closed.
According to draft notes from the city’s finance committee that took place on March 28, City Councilor Kathy Winczewski stated she would like the council and the county board discuss the issue and negotiate an agreement.
Andersen said Tuesday morning the city approving the changes asked of it would be a compromise on its part.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster asked Andersen what would happen if the full county board approved the proposal, and Andersen replied it would be up to the city to take up it up.
“We’re happy to compromise on some things, to have us contribute dollars to pay for the rest of the system on the water and sewer side…,” he said before Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky interjected.
Foster said the proposed housing project on Laurel Street would add little cost to the county and little expenses to the city.
“On the water and sewer side, if that expense is in there, we get a (water) main that connects two dead ends. That’s great news,” Foster said. “Any time you add a user, especially a user like that, you have increased costs to the water and sewer plant.
“There aren’t zero costs associated on that end. There’s costs associated with it. The idea that it is a profit-making motive for the city is not reality,” he said. “It’s an idea that we won’t have to raise rates on residents as we move forward because of increased costs because of utility expenses.”
Andersen recognized that the proposed housing project in Ludington brought about the pursuit of changes, and an answer is needed for them.
“We have a project on the table at Laurel Street, and I’m sure they’re wondering what direction we’re going to go with this. And they’ve been patient with this,” she said.
That proposal will be the one that the full county board will be considering at its next regular meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 12.
The committee heard from several individuals — either via correspondence or in-person — to change the brownfield rules to what is fully permissible by the state. The local brownfield authority has several policies in place that are more restrictive than what the state allows, and that’s been a point of contention.
Initially, the request for changing the local rules dealt with the three areas in the proposal from the county to the city.
Also at the city’s finance committee meeting on March 28, according to its draft notes, it discussed the potential for the city establish its own brownfield authority that would affect only projects within the city.